BostonGene Highlights Comprehensive Approach to Precision Medicine at hubXchange's East Coast Genomics in Precision Oncology 2023

BostonGene announced today that it will participate and present at the hubXchange's East Coast Genomics in Precision Oncology 2023, taking place April 5 in Boston, Massachusetts. The event brings together executives from pharma and biotech to address and find solutions to the key issues that currently need to be addressed in genomics-led oncology precision medicine strategies.

Presentation details:

Elucidation of the Cellular and Molecular Features of the TME Underlying Immune Escape and IO Failure

Wednesday, April 5 | 1:20 PM ET

Speaker: Alexander Bagaev, PhD, VP, Product Development, BostonGene

This session will highlight BostonGene's comprehensive profile of a patient's disease for therapy selection and stratification for IO clinical trials to improve outcomes by using CLIA-certified advanced whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing paired with deep immunoprofiling and best-in-class analytics.

"I am excited to participate in the East Coast Genomics in Precision Oncology 2023 and to present how BostonGene's transcriptional profiling and advanced analytics can reveal detailed characteristics of functional immune programs in the tumor microenvironment," said Alexander Bagaev, PhD, VP, Product Development at BostonGene. "Our comprehensive molecular profiling approach and innovative bioinformatics platform stratifies patients based on IO response and identifies the most effective therapy, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

BostonGene's mission is to power healthcare's transition to personalized medicine using our AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and reduce overall cost of cancer care. BostonGene's tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene's tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

