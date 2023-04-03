Automotive HMI Market : Central Display, Instrument Cluster, Head-up Display Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025 | AMR

Automotive HMI Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Automotive HMI market by Type and Technology: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025", the global automotive HMI market size was valued at $14,807.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $33,590 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. The central display segment was the highest contributor to the global market, with $6,527.1 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach 33,589.8 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4764

Central display to maintain its leadership status by 2025

Based on product type, central display accounted for more than two-fifth of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This is due to the integrated approach of displaying contents of infotainment systems and connected platforms. The head-up display segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% throughout the period, thereby coming out as the fastest growing segment.

Visual Interface to dominate during the period

Based on technology, visual interface contributed to nearly four-fifth of the market in 2017 and will retain its top status all throughout 2018-2025. The integrated primary display systems and better visualization of data gathered through sensors and ADAS systems have spurred the growth.

Purchase Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/51956

Asia-Pacific to contribute the major share by 2025

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in the market in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing more than one-fourth of the total share, owing to rise in ADAS and autonomous driving capability along with enhancement in vehicle interiors. North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9% throughout the tenure. Increase in sales of vehicles in the region along with rise in per-capita purchase power of people have acted as the prime reasons for high market share in the province.

Key market players

The key players analyzed in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Harman International Industries, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Valeo, Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Nuance Communications Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4764

Read More Reports :

Armored Vehicles Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/armored-vehicles-market

Automotive Exhaust System Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-exhaust-system-market

Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-selective-catalytic-reduction-market-A06015

About Us :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.