Buy native plants for home gardens on April 15 at MDC’s Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – A wide variety of native plants can add color and textures to home and business landscaping gardens. Purchase the right plants for your place when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Prairie Foundation (MPF) host a Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Six vendors that specialize in nursery sales of native wildflowers, grasses, shrubs, and trees will be at the Discovery Center. Besides the availability of plants for purchase, buyers will have a chance to talk with experts about what will work well for their home landscaping plans. Native plants are adapted to the region’s climate and soils. They also benefit songbirds and pollinators such as bees and butterflies far more than non-native species.

“Choosing native plants for home landscaping is one of the best actions homeowners can take to support nature’s web of life and add beauty to their yards or property,” said Carol Davit, MPF Executive Director.

Besides onsite sales, buyers can order plants in advance through vendor websites and pick them up from vendors at the Discovery Center during the sale. For a complete list of vendors and their website addresses, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Qp.

To learn more about native plants for landscaping, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZV7, or visit MPF’s Grow Native! program at https://grownative.org.

The Gorman Discovery Center is at 4750 Troost Ave., a few blocks east of the Country Club Plaza. For more information, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.

Photo: MDC and the Missouri Prairie Foundation will host a Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.