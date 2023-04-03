Entrepreneur Excellence Launches New Alliance for Seasoned Entrepreneurs

Steve Dailey, founder of Entrepreneur Excellence LLC, is launching a new mastermind program within its array of offerings called The Entrepreneur Excellence Alliance.

Entrepreneur Excellence LLC is launching a new service called The Entrepreneur Excellence Alliance, bringing entrepreneurial business leaders together as a tribe that supports each other to achieve optimum business success while also inspiring achievement in all areas of life.

Founder, Steve Dailey established his first career as a national level swimming coach. He was recruited across the country to build programs that developed young athletes to compete at the highest levels of competition.

In 1984, Dailey identified an underserved market segment amidst a booming real estate climate in Houston, TX. Igniting an entrepreneurial mindset, he transitioned from his swim coaching career and built his first business called Amenity Dynamics. In only two and a half years, the company was thriving with over 300 employees, had eclipsed two million dollars in revenue, and had a dominant presence as a new innovation in community recreation management.

Dailey’s coaching experience taught him how to inspire a team, motivate those around him with a vision of success, and organize many moving pieces to produce an impact. These principles being applied to business started to catch the attention of other business owners in the community.

At one point, an owner of a local sporting goods store invited Dailey to share his ideas about business development and entrepreneurial strategies. After the discussion, the business owner insisted on offering him $1,000 for his time. Instantly, Dailey realized he could make a business of “coaching” other business owners and the idea for his new business, Entrepreneur Excellence, was born.

This was in 1989, before business coaching was the popular concept it is today. But Dailey saw a vision to address yet another underserved population: established entrepreneurs seeking next-level success. Now recognized as one of the coaching industry’s pioneers, Dailey started promoting a philosophy of entrepreneurship that focuses on designing one’s business to work as well without the owner as it does with them so they not only have a thriving business, but a balanced and fulfilling life as well. His approach is counter-intuitive to the approach of many other business coaches and gurus, but produces predictable results as evidenced in the success of the many hundreds he has coached.

With decades of experience guiding entrepreneurs through his process, he now envisions a new and even more powerful approach to supporting entrepreneur success by bringing entrepreneurs together as both participants and mutual contributors; working together to share what works and what doesn’t work to attain entrepreneurial excellence. He is calling this collaboration The Entrepreneur Excellence Alliance.

Throughout his career as a business coach, Dailey has observed that the experience of one business owner would be helpful to many others. Operating on the mantra, “none of us are smarter than all of us”, The Alliance forms a collective of entrepreneurial ideas, instructional content, and frameworks that provide a roadmap for next-level success.

At the center of the approach Alliance members navigate are, what Dailey calls, The Seven Projects. These projects include mindset reinvention, business optimization, time mastery, creating durable wealth, building and sustaining vital health, enhancing rich relationship connection, and pursuing meaningful influence. Dailey uses these projects as building blocks for entrepreneurs to re-discover and attain their vision for whole-life success.

Dailey is passionate about entrepreneurs as he considers them to be the backbone of the marketplace. He notes that entrepreneurs have rescued every marketplace disruption in American history, and has observed that every resource and asset that helps people navigate life has, at some point, been influenced or invented by an entrepreneur.

“We need entrepreneur vibrancy and vitality, we need healthy, engaged entrepreneurs. The Alliance aspires to be a tribe of those in pursuit of what we could argue is the new definition for what entrepreneurial success looks like,” said Steve Dailey Founder of Entrepreneur Excellence.

