Revenue Cycle Management Market is Expected to Reach $67.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

There were 2,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,106 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Chicago, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) industry is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, as healthcare organizations increasingly adopt digital solutions to manage the complexities of the revenue cycle. As hospitals and physician practices transition to value-based care, they are looking to RCM solutions to help them optimize their revenue and reduce costs. The adoption of new technologies, such as cloud-based solutions, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation, is also expected to drive the growth of the RCM industry. In addition, the increased demand for remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and other digital health solutions will likely contribute to the growth of the RCM industry.
Revenue Cycle Management market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $40.9 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $67.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the need for increasing patient volumes, and the growing need to manage unstructured healthcare data. Also, growing regulatory requirements & government initiatives are expected to drive demand growth in the revenue cycle management market during the forecast period.
Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153900104
Revenue Cycle Management Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2021
|$40.9 billion
|Estimated Value by 2026
|$67.8 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.6%
|Market Size Available for
|2020–2026
|Forecast Period
|2021–2026
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product & services, delivery mode, end user and region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|Growing demand for AI & cloud-based deployment
|Key Market Drivers
|Growing need to manage unstructured healthcare data
The revenue cycle management market has been segmented on the basis of product & services, delivery mode, end user, and region. Based on product & services, the revenue cycle management market has been segmented into solutions, and outsourcing services. The outsourcing services segment accounted for the largest share in the revenue cycle management market. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the lack of IT infrastructure and the shortage of skilled HCIT personnel.
On the basis of delivery mode, the global revenue cycle management market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. On-premises accounted for the largest share in the revenue cycle management market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for mobile support systems for better customer (patient) engagement platforms.
On the basis of end user, the global revenue cycle management market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share in the Revenue cycle management market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing need to automate the process from patient registration to billing and claims processing and provide better transparency that improves the overall financial health of the provider organization.
North America accounted for the largest share of the revenue cycle management market in 2020. The large shares of North America in the global revenue cycle management market can be attributed to factors such as stringent regulations, increasing volume of claims denials, the presence of a high number of private healthcare payers and well-established government payers, and many healthcare IT companies are some of the factors driving the growth of the revenue cycle management market in this region.
Key Market Players:
The major players in the global revenue cycle management market are R1 RCM (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Optum (US). Other prominent players in the market include McKesson Corporation (US), Change Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Experian plc (Ireland), Conifer Health Solutions (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), GE Healthcare (US), Cognizant (US), athenahealth (US), SSI Group LLC (US), AdvantEdge Healthcare (US), and Huron Consulting Group (US).
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=153900104
Hypothetic Challenges of Revenue Cycle Management Market in Near Future:
Top 3 Use Cases of Revenue Cycle Management Market:
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=153900104
Recent Developments:
Related Reports:
Patient Access Solutions Market
Medical Terminology Software Market
Population Health Management Market
Care Management Solutions Market
About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com