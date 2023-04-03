CertiK Launches Skynet for Community Web3 Due Diligence Tool

/EIN News/ --

New York, NY , April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, the leading provider of blockchain security solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Skynet for Community, an all-in-one security, due diligence, and insights platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Skynet for Community empowers users, investors, and community members to make informed decisions about Web3 projects by providing a comprehensive set of tools for research, analysis, and monitoring.



With thousands of Web3 projects creating millions of points of data every day, it's easy to get lost in the noise. Skynet for Community’s rich data-driven insights help users to discover new projects, conduct due diligence on projects of interest, and keep up to date on the latest news and developments in the Web3 space. The platform aggregates a vast amount of data into Web3's most accessible due diligence tool.

Skynet for Community puts security front and center, with the Security Leaderboard ranking projects according to their Security Score and market performance. The Verified Teams (KYC) Leaderboard lists and ranks projects based on the status of their CertiK KYC Badge, which is awarded to project teams that undergo a rigorous background investigation.

Skynet for Community evaluates the security of Web3 projects through both manual and automated measures. The platform covers the majority of all Web3 projects using transparent metrics, regardless of their relationship with CertiK.

Manual Signal Scores are determined by CertiK’s research analysts and security experts, who evaluate factors such as the quality of whitepapers, documentation, and other fundamental aspects of the project. Automatic Signal Scores are calculated in real-time by the underlying software and monitoring systems, which evaluate website cybersecurity, security incidents, and other factors. The signals are weighted based on their severity or potential impact, and the aggregate of qualitative and quantitative insights makes up the project’s final Security Score.

Skynet for Community also includes tools such as Exchange Analyzer, which allows users to conduct due diligence on centralized exchanges by displaying their on-chain asset holdings; Skynet Alerts, a system that provides timely notifications on rugpulls and exploits in the cryptocurrency space; and Wallet Analyzer, which provides insights on wallet addresses and makes it easy to visualize and decipher on-chain transactions between wallets.

"Skynet for Community is a revolutionary product that leverages CertiK's expertise in blockchain security to provide an independent, transparent, and comprehensive evaluation of Web3 projects," said Professor Ronghui Gu, co-founder and CEO of CertiK. "We are excited to launch this product and offer the Web3 community a powerful tool that makes it easy to do your own research."

The launch of Skynet for Community marks a new era of transparency and accountability for the Web3 world as it provides a comprehensive evaluation of projects' security in real-time. With its uniquely comprehensive approach of combining manual and automated measures, CertiK's Security Score provides an independent lens through which all Web3 projects can be evaluated.

To learn more about Skynet Community and to try out the suite of due diligence tools, visit skynet.certik.com or follow along on Twitter at @CertiK and @CertiKCommunity.



About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology and expert manual review to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK secures the Web3 world, by applying cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness. CertiK has audited more than 3,900 Web3 projects and secured hundreds of billions of dollars of market capitalization.

Alnura Belyalova Director of PR, Luna PR alnura@lunapr.io