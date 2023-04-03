Altus Group Highlights ESG Progress in 2022 Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate, has published its fifth Sustainability Report highlighting the Company’s progress on the environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that matter most to its stakeholders and business.



The 2022 Sustainability Report highlights Altus Group’s:

Enhanced human capital strategies to attract, engage, and retain talent through a new performance management system, flexible workplace programs, and development opportunities.

Strategic focus on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion across the Company with aspirations to increase gender and BIPOC representation at the manager level and above to over 30% by 2025.

Robust cybersecurity program to ensure that data is protected, and the Company’s information technology infrastructure is resilient to external threats.

Proactive management of its environmental footprint, which now includes measuring and reporting on the Company’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Strong corporate governance framework to ensure effective stewardship and practices that are in the best interests of all the Company’s stakeholders.

To download Altus Group’s 2022 Sustainability Report please visit www.altusgroup.com/sustainability/. More information on the Company’s corporate governance program is also detailed in the Company’s 2022 Management Information Circular that was filed to SEDAR on March 31, 2023 and is posted on Altus Group’s website under the Investor Relations section.

