Flash News: OKT Chain Integrates WebAssembly, OKX Web3 Wallet Partners with X2Y2, Gala and Venus

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of April 3, 2023.

OKT Chain Boosts Cross-Chain Infrastructure with WasmVM Integration

OKT Chain, OKX's leading EVM and IBC-compatible chain, has integrated WebAssembly (Wasm) technology as part of its vision of achieving compatibility with multiple virtual machines.

Wasm is a fast and efficient binary format that supports multiple programming languages and complex contracts. By integrating Wasm technology, OKT Chain (OKTC) aims to enhance innovation and empower developers to build the next generation of dApps on its network.

With its commitment to continuous innovation and development, OKTC is poised to drive further growth and advancement in the decentralized space.

OKX Partners with X2Y2, Gala and Venus

OKX Web3 Wallet now supports X2Y2 and is fully integrated with the X2Y2 platform

X2Y2 is a decentralized NFT marketplace where users can buy and sell NFTs, engage in bulk listing and batch purchasing, receive real-time notifications and view rarities ratings for NFTs.



OKX Wallet users can now make use of the X2Y2 NFT marketplace on OKX or connect their wallet on x2y2.io .

OKX Wallet web extension integrated into GALA Games website/product

GALA Games is a blockchain gaming project with the goal of building the biggest gaming ecosystem in cryptocurrency. It is not a single game on the blockchain but an ecosystem of games on a range of platforms.



With the integration, GALA games users can use OKX’s leading multi-platform, universal crypto wallet to purchase in-game items and NFTs on gala.com .

OKX Web3 Wallet now Supports the Venus Protocol

Venus Protocol is an algorithm-based money market system on the BNB Chain. It aims to allow users to lend and borrow cryptocurrency in a decentralized and secure way.



OKX users can now access the Venus dApp through the OKX Wallet and borrow and lend crypto assets on BNB Chain through the Earn product in their OKX Wallet. With the OKX wallet fully integrated into the Venus ecosystem, OKX users can also connect their OKX Wallet on the Venus dApp .

