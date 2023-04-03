Flash News: OKT Chain Integrates WebAssembly, OKX Web3 Wallet Partners with X2Y2, Gala and Venus

There were 2,300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,039 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of April 3, 2023.
OKT Chain Boosts Cross-Chain Infrastructure with WasmVM Integration
OKT Chain, OKX's leading EVM and IBC-compatible chain, has integrated WebAssembly (Wasm) technology as part of its vision of achieving compatibility with multiple virtual machines.
Wasm is a fast and efficient binary format that supports multiple programming languages and complex contracts. By integrating Wasm technology, OKT Chain (OKTC) aims to enhance innovation and empower developers to build the next generation of dApps on its network.
With its commitment to continuous innovation and development, OKTC is poised to drive further growth and advancement in the decentralized space.
OKX Partners with X2Y2, Gala and Venus
