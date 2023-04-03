DealA.com Launch New Website In 2023 That Focuses On User Experience

/EIN News/ -- Singapore City, Singapore, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2020, DealA.com was created to help hundreds of thousands of shoppers save money while shopping online by offering them a wide range of free coupon codes and access to promotional offers from over 30,000 brands across a selection of categories, including food, beauty, sport, hobbies, and fashion.

DealA.com is launching a new website in 2023 that focuses on delivering an improved user experience and the company’s core values of “usefulness, simplicity, and perfecting.” The new website will prioritize ease of use by dividing the available coupons and discount codes into separate categories, along with showing users the percentage of success for their coupon at their chosen store.

A spokesperson from DealA.com said, “We utilize manual checking and continuously improved programming algorithms to pick out working promo codes that may apply to an entire order at a brand’s online store. The new website will show users if a coupon code is for a store that covers a narrow market niche and only applies to a specific product or category, and the corresponding note is placed on the coupon card to save our visitors’ time.”

Convenient Online Shopping

The mission at https://deala.com is to deliver value to online shoppers in the most convenient way.

With over 30,000 brands to choose from, DealA.com stands out from its competitors due to its sheer range of discount codes. It also acts as a promotional platform for online stores and, through exposure via coupons, helps companies boost brand recognition and attract more customers.

This focus on building fruitful partnerships with numerous brands has led DealA.com to create various insightful and informative blog posts that offer users the best ways to utilize the website’s selection of coupons and promotional offers, as well as further ways to save money when shopping online.

An example of one of DealA.com’s blog posts is included below:

The cost of being a student around the world

Studying somewhere different from where you grew up allows you to explore and gain independence while calling a new city your home.

While being a student can save you money through benefits like education coupon codes that may cover a selection of costs, such as books, stationary and practical tools (for hands-on subjects), most know that the cost-of-living expenses, like rent, food, energy bills, and tuition fees can accumulate fast.

DealA.com offers a variety of specialized student discount codes to help with the pressure of balancing responsibilities, such as food coupons for groceries and fast-food delivery companies, along with promotional offers for the latest fashion stores and fun activities to enjoy with your new coursemates and friends.

Although, due to the energy crisis and subsequent cost of living increase that has impacted most of the world, even with the help of coupons and discount codes, the price of being a student still adds up fast.

With the cost of being a student higher now than ever, many prospective students base their college choice on how expensive it will be to attend. But where are the cheapest places in the world to study in 2023?

In this blog post, DealA.com looks at some of the most popular countries for students and ranks them using a normalized score out of 10 for each of the following criteria:

Cost of living index score

Average student accommodation costs

Public tuition fees

Private tuition fees

Average local transportation costs

DealA.com will then calculate the average score out of 10 across all factors to give a ‘global student cost’ out of 10, which will then dictate the country’s overall ranking.

