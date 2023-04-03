Zehnder’s Ragtime Festival Celebrates 28 Years April 19 – 21, 2023 in Frankenmuth, Michigan

/EIN News/ -- FRANKENMUTH, Mich., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ragtime music has entertained millions since its inception in the United States in the late 1800s. The syncopated rhythms will be celebrated once again at the annual Zehnder’s Ragtime Festival from April 19-21, 2023. Ragtime musicians from around the country will gather at Zehnder’s restaurant in Frankenmuth, Mich., just 90 miles north of Detroit.



“We are so pleased to host the 28th anniversary of the Ragtime Festival,” said Zehnder’s chairman and CEO Al Zehnder. “We can attest that there are hundreds of ragtime enthusiasts who make an annual visit to Frankenmuth for this musical event. It’s a great tribute to Ragtime and the musicians who have made this event a very special tradition.” Ragtime is considered the first truly American musical genre. Attendees will enjoy the popular strains of The Entertainer, Maple Leaf Rag, Charleston Rag and much more.

Ragtime musical ensembles and a special Vaudeville night will keep toes tapping featuring Michigan-born Bob Milne. Milne is considered the best boogie-woogie pianist in the world; he is an active musical ambassador for the United States. Milne and his musical partners will play at lunch and dinner events plus a grand finale dinner buffet show on April 21st.

Adam Swanson, one of the worlds’ foremost performers of vintage American popular music, will accompany Milne and others for two luncheon shows and the grand finale dinner. Adam has been a featured performer at ragtime and jazz festivals across the globe and is the only four-time winner of the world championship old-time piano playing contest.

Ticket prices vary for the five events from $30 to $49, and $68 for the grand finale dinner buffet show. For a complete listing of concerts, menus and pricing go to zehnders.com/ticketing, or call 800-863-799 for more information and reservations.

The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state’s top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. In addition to its 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.Zehnders.com , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings and lodging.

Contact Jessica Sexton

(800) 863-7999, ext. 0415