Datacubed Health Appoints Marc Eigner as Executive Chairman of the Board

Industry Veteran, Marc Eigner, Joins Datacubed Health as Executive Chairman, Poised to Accelerate eClinical Innovation and Growth

Datacubed Health, a leading eClinical technology company, has announced the appointment of Marc Eigner as Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Eigner is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in the life science software industry.

Prior to joining Datacubed Health, Mr. Eigner co-founded Polaris, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer. He grew the company from its inception to a successful acquisition by IQVIA in 2017. He also served as an investor and interim Chief Commercial Officer of H1, which saw a successful exit, and as the Chief Executive Officer of Anju Software.

Mr. Eigner has an impressive track record of leading companies and has experience working with self-funded, private equity, and venture capital structures. He currently serves as an operating partner at Berenson Capital, a mid-market-focused private equity group.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Eigner is a committed philanthropist, serving on the Board of the Black Bear Youth Hockey Foundation and as a sponsor and organizer for the Miracle Walk, which benefits the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, NJ.

Mr. Eigner holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Systems Engineering, a Master of Science degree in Computer Systems Engineering, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Rensselaer. He also attended the Executive Education program at Harvard Business School.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marc to Datacubed Health as Executive Chairman of the Board," said Brett Kleger, CEO of Datacubed Health. "His extensive experience and track record of success in the life science software industry make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to working closely with Marc as we continue to drive innovation and growth in clinical trials."

About Datacubed Health

Datacubed Health is a pioneering eClinical technology company built from the ground up by industry veterans who wanted to create a better clinical trial experience for all stakeholders. Our solutions are all infused with neuroeconomic principles designed to be inclusive, drive compliance, and greatly improve retention. We strive to deliver the best experience for you and your patients through ease of use and flexible technology configurable to your needs. Our offerings include a Decentralized Trials Platform, eCOA/ePRO, Patient Engagement, eConsent, Medication Adherence, Televisits, and Geofencing.

For more information, please visit www.datacubed.com

