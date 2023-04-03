EMU Clinical Practice and Research Center Continues to Offer Outpatient Services with Its Expert Staff

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine, Clinical Practice and Research Center continues to provide outpatient services with its expert staff. EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Clinical Practice and Research Center accepts patients in the fields of Pediatrics and Diseases, Newborns, Neurology, Internal Diseases, Orthopedics and Traumatology, Ophthalmology and Clinical Psychology, with its expert staff in the field and academic staff members members of the Faculty of Medicine. The center also provides Alzheimer’s screenings and breastfeeding counseling services.

Receives Patients with Appointment

In the Clinical Practice and Research Center, patients are admitted with an appointment system in order to provide better service to patients and reduce waiting time. Those who wish to schedule an appointment can do so by contacting (0392) 630 3851.

Discounts for EMU Staff

EMU staff and their first degree relatives (spouse, children, parents) receive a 25% discount. Cash payments are not accepted at the Clinical Practice and Research Center and all payments are made by credit card.

Outpatient Training Will Be Given to Students

At the Clinical Practice and Research Center, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty students are also provided with outpatient training. Within the scope of the "Introduction to Clinical Practices" course in the first 3 years of their medical education, Marmara University - Eastern Mediterranean University International Joint Medicine Program students have the opportunity to observe clinical applications, practice and gain first-hand patient experience by examining patients with their expert instructors.