Westside Future Fund Elects New Chair, Adds New Member to its Board of Directors

New Chair-Elect T. Dallas Smith and Member Danny Shoy will help further place-based equity development on the Westside

Westside Future Fund (WFF) announces the election of T. Dallas Smith, founder, and CEO of T. Dallas Smith & Company, as chair-elect, and the appointment of Danny Shoy, Jr., managing director of Youth Development and Westside Atlanta for the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, as a member of its Board of Directors.

"We are grateful for the leadership T. Dallas Smith and Danny Shoy offer as we continue our collective work on the Westside," said John Ahmann, president, and CEO of Westside Future Fund. "Their perspective will be valuable to our mission to positively impact equity development in the historic Westside neighborhoods we serve."

T. Dallas Smith has more than 40 years of experience in commercial real estate. Smith, who joined the Board in November 2022, also serves as a regent on the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, a commissioner on the Georgians First Commission, and current president for the Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS.

"The legacy of the Westside is steeped in a rich history of Black leaders fighting to create opportunity for future generations," said Smith. "Growing up on the Westside instilled in me a similar mission to affect change in my professional endeavors. I'm honored and excited to lead WFF's board as we continue its critical work to provide equitable housing and economic opportunities for these neighborhoods' past, current and future residents."

Danny Shoy, Jr. has more than 28 years of experience in the nonprofit sector with organizations focused on youth and community development. Locally, Shoy serves on the boards of the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, Charles R. Drew Charter School and nationally on the Board of Trustees for Arcadia University.

"I've spent my life in service of partnering to build a more inclusive and equitable future and outcomes for families and communities," said Shoy. "I'm honored to join WFF's Board of Directors, and I look forward to working together to drive long-term transformational change that's grounded in the rich history and legacy of the Westside and the aspirations of its legacy residents."

Current Westside Future Fund Board of Director members include:



T. Dallas Smith, T. Dallas Smith & Company (Chair-Elect)

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, Spelman College

Peter Muniz, The Home Depot

Stacy Apter, The Coca-Cola Company

Reverend Kenneth Alexander, Antioch Baptist Church North

Michael Julian Bond, Atlanta City Council

Tom Boney, Retired

Rodney Bullard, The Same House

Mark Chancy, Retired

Michael J. Cochran, Kilpatrick Townsend

Kathleen S. Farrell, Truist Inc.

John Gamble, Equifax

Kevin Holt, H&H Hospitality

Shawntel Hebert Clark, Vanderlande Industries Inc.

Virginia Hepner, Retired

Tommy Holder, Holder Construction Company

Danny Shoy, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

Susan Somerville Johnson, Prudential Financial

Lea Kuschel, PricewaterhouseCoopers

Penny McPhee, Retired

Bill Nordmark, Enlace, Inc.

Helen Smith Price, Retired

A.J. Robinson, Central Atlanta Progress

Sylvia Russell, Retired

Dave Stockert, Retired

Beverly Thomas, Retired

About Westside Future Fund

Westside Future Fund (WFF) is a place-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing a compassionate and equitable approach to neighborhood revitalization of five historic Westside neighborhoods: Ashview Heights, Atlanta University Center, English Avenue, Vine City, and Just Us. WFF's signature initiative, Home on the Westside, empowers legacy residents to rent, buy and retain affordable housing. WFF drives transformational change by championing four key impact strategies: mixed-income communities, cradle-to-career education, safety and security, and health and wellness. To learn more, follow us on Facebook (@westsidefuturefund), Instagram (@westsidefuturefund), and Twitter (@WFFAtlanta), or visit http://www.westsidefuturefund.org.

