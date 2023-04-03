A10 Networks Reports Preliminary First Quarter Financial Results, Reiterates Full-Year Earnings Guidance

Company to Release Final Results and Conduct Conference Call on May 4, 2023

A10 Networks ATEN, a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced the following preliminary and unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A10 Networks expects revenue in the first quarter of 2023 to be between $56 million and $58 million. The Company also reiterated guidance for full-year earnings.

"The expected headwinds we discussed on our Q4 2022 earnings call on February 7th impacted our results in the first quarter," commented Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. "Additionally, approximately $4.8 million in orders were shifted to future periods as we prioritized security in response to the cyber incident that occurred during Q1 2023. Like others, we also experienced delays related to North American customers going through their own restructuring. These issues were taken into account in our full-year outlook and we expect Q1 to be the bottom for the year."

Trivedi continued, "Given the first quarter results, we have taken actions to flex our cost structure to better enable us to achieve our full-year earnings targets without compromising our long-term growth plans. Our Q1 Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded on year-over-year basis in spite of macro-driven top line challenges demonstrating the business model focus. We remain confident that we can deliver revenue growth that outpaces our peer set, and we expect double-digit growth in our full-year non-GAAP EPS."

Management will host a call and live webcast to review the financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday May 4, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time). The Company will provide additional details about the earnings call later this month.

