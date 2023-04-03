Kiswe Appoints Leigh Andrzejewski as Head of Business Development-Creators and TK Gore Head of Business Development-Sports

Fan-first streaming company grows executive team and expands offering for creators and sports industry

Kiswe, the interactive, fan-first streaming company, today announced the addition of Leigh Andrzejewski as Head of Business Development, Creators and TK Gore as Head of Business Development, Sports. The company has also added Jay Paquette as Paid Media Manager and Salim Virani as Full Stack Developer, Studio, and promoted Jake Nishimura to Marketing Director and Desiree Pappenscheller to Senior Business Development Manager, Entertainment. Kiswe continues to attract notable talent across the ecosystem as it continues to scale to meet rapidly growing demand for its solutions in the creator economy and sports and entertainment industries.

Andrzejewski was previously an agent at United Talent Agency where she spearheaded the company's Creator Economy initiative covering the agency-wide roster of over 10,000 clients that grossed over $1,500,000 in first-of-their-kind deals. Prior to that she directed the Florida Music Festival for five years. In her new role, Leigh Andrzejewski is responsible for expanding Kiswe's creator solutions and partnerships and helping creators build their direct-to-consumer content monetization strategies.

"Today's creators are looking for reliable technology partners to help create new revenue streams, grow their audiences and deliver immersive, interactive experiences," said Andrzejewski. "Kiswe's offering for creators who want to remotely create, produce, and livestream premium video via the cloud is truly game-changing and already driving success for influencers like Smosh, the Try Guys and Rhett, and Link. I'm excited to be part of bringing this powerful solution to the creator economy."

Gore is a veteran digital sports media and technology executive with over 25 years of experience serving in leadership, partnership, and business development roles at NBC Sports Group, Comcast, AOL Sports, Universal Sports, Phenix Real-Time Solutions, Comscore, and Home Team Sports. Gore founded Court 5 Consulting in late 2017 as an advisory firm working with start-up businesses in the sports and technology space. In his new role, he will expand new strategic sports partnerships and strengthen existing relationships with organizations such as NBA, ESPN, PPV.com, the LA Clippers, and many others.

Kiswe's award-winning technology—Kiswe Live and Kiswe Studio—helps partners fully monetize their content. Trusted by the world's biggest entertainment and sports brands, Kiswe Live allows customers to seamlessly customize content for specific audiences, distribute content live or on-demand to their fans with branded ticketing and event websites and Kiswe Studio's cloud-based production solution allows customers to create premium broadcasts or "altcasts" from anywhere. Kiswe technology has been used to power a wide range of numerous high-profile solutions, including the NBA app, the LA Clipper's ClipperVision, the PGA Tour Twitter multicast, The Try Guys Live! Without a Recipe Finale, Times Square New Year's Eve, The Rolling Stones, Queen + Adam Lambert's "Rhapsody Over London" live-streaming event, as well as one of the biggest international sporting events in the world. The company has also set a Guinness World Record for the largest live-streaming ticketed concert with K-pop group BTS.

"These new hires bring a wealth of industry expertise that will be invaluable as Kiswe expands its footprint and breaks new ground," added Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe. "We are excited to continue adding superstars to our team as Kiswe continues to drive the future of interactive streaming experiences."

