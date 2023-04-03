Black Diamond Advisory Appoints Christian Anders as the Head of Client Engagement in Asia-Pacific Region

As Black Diamond Advisory continues to invest in their global expansion, the firm prioritizes customer engagement in APAC

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Diamond Advisory, the leading Global Digital Finance Transformation firm and OneStream Diamond Partner, continues to expand their team in APAC with the recent addition of Christian Anders, the Head of Client Engagement for the Asia-Pacific region.

Christian Anders comes to Black Diamond Advisory with over 30 years' experience in the IT industry, during which time he has had a successful career in sales and business management roles for software and services and hardware vendors. Most recently, Anders served as a Regional Manager for ThousandEyes, a Cisco Company, where he led the team to achieve significant growth across Australia and New Zealand. He played a critical role in developing relationships with key customers, driving product adoption, and expanding market share.

Black Diamond Advisory's CEO, Randy Werder is excited to have Anders on the team, "We have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Anders, who will be instrumental in fostering and nurturing relationships with our customers and partners in APAC. He is a valuable addition to BDA's leadership team, and his expertise will help the company continue to grow and thrive in the years to come."

Black Diamond Advisory is expanding its Global Advisory services in response to client demands, aligning with its mission to transform companies and create an industry powerhouse of top talent in OneStream technology. The firm's Global Advisory team includes individuals with extensive cross-market sector experience and a proven track record of delivering successful large-scale OneStream projects.

As a single firm with truly global capability, Black Diamond is committed to meeting the combined needs of the CFO and Controller, as well as IT and Business Unit Leaders. The firm knows that the solution to a company's digital finance transformation is expert implementation and ongoing collaboration. Our industry practices include Manufacturing & Industrial, Hospitality & Retail, Financial Services, Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Mining, Private Equity, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Travel, Transport & Logistics.

About Black Diamond Advisory

Black Diamond Advisory is the largest global OneStream Software consulting firm in the world. As an OneStream Diamond Partner, the company offers financial transformation, advisory, change management and process automation services. Focused on serving chief financial officers (CFOs), our experts have extensive OneStream Software implementation experience and a proven track record of delivering successful large-scale projects. Black Diamond Advisory operates globally with offices in the U.S., Canada, EMEA, and APAC. We are committed to customer success and remain engaged with clients throughout their entire transformation journey to ensure the greatest value is derived from the investment. We only work with OneStream Software because we believe that it is the future of digital finance, and we are 100% aligned with them on Customer Success.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close & consolidation, planning reporting, analytics and machine learning. We Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,100 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1,300 employees. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.

