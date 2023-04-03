Applebee's Celebrates Spring with $6 Cerveza & Sips

Say goodbye to winter with the latest Mucho CocktailsTM and Modelo Especial Draft at Applebee's®

Spring forward with Applebee's $6 Cerveza & Sips, the latest Mucho Cocktails made with premium spirits designed to cure the winter blues.*

Make a splash with the Tipsy Shark – garnished with a gummi shark**, this fun, tropical margarita features 1800 Reposado Tequila, blue curacao, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime. Or, soak up the sun with the Strawberry Daq-a-Rita, our half-margarita, half-daiquiri frozen combination made with Patron Silver Tequila, Bacardi, strawberry and margarita mix.

Applebee's Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, for those who prefer to sit back and relax at home, guests can enjoy both the Tipsy Shark and Strawberry Daq-a-Rita To-Go at participating locations.*

For those who prefer sipping on a cold beer, Applebee's is also offering a limited time offer on a Modelo Especial draft served in the brand's signature Brewtus glass.

"We love giving our guests a variety of premium drinks at affordable prices," says Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "And we're excited to offer a Modelo draft in addition to two new, top-shelf Mucho margaritas. Our guests are eager to hit the patio to soak up sunshine, belly up to the bar for some baseball on the big screens, or celebrate Cinco de Mayo soon. No matter the occasion, our $6 Cerveza & Sips will make those moments better."

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only, except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

**Gummi shark contains gelatin.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it's in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee's franchise operations consisted of 1,678 Applebee's restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of March 1, 2023. This number does not include seven domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 15 Applebee's international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. DIN, which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

