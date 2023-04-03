Get a Jump on Summer with Up to $300 Off Caribbean Vacations at Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts' Get a Jump on Summer Sale includes room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive stays on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, & St. Maarten!

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Divi Resorts is helping travelers get a jump on summer with up to $300 off vacations on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. For a limited time, the longer travelers stay, the more they will save for travel from April 10 through December 20, 2023.

"Summer is just around the corner and our hottest Caribbean island destinations are ready to be your favorite places in the sun this summer. Travelers can take advantage of our Get a Jump on Summer Sale where the longer you stay, the less you pay," said Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts President & COO. "With this sale, your vacation budget will go even further so you can spend more quality time with the ones you love, enjoy incredible island adventures, and make memories that will last a lifetime. We offer maximum flexibility with room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive pricing. Plus, if you book direct, you can sign up for cash rewards from The Guestbook, take advantage of our Divi Devotion Discount program, and save even more when you bundle your stay with flights."

Exclusive discounts available through April 30, 2023 for travel from April 10 through December 20, 2023 are as follows:

Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort:

1-3 Nights = $25 Off

Off 4-5 Nights = $150 Off

Off 6-7 Nights = $200 Off

Off 8+ Nights = $250 Off

Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, and Oceans at Divi Little Bay:

1-3 Nights = $25 Off

Off 4-5 Nights = $200 Off

Off 6-7 Nights = $250 Off

Off 8+ Nights = $300 Off

Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort & Casino and Oceans at Divi Carina Bay:

3 Nights = $50 Off

Off 4-5 Nights = $200 Off

Off 6-7 Nights = $250 Off

Off 8+ Nights = $300 Off

To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or use promo code SUMMER23. Plus, travelers can save even more when they book their flights and hotel together. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts destinations on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten feature a wide range of on-site amenities, including sparkling freshwater pools, relaxing hot tubs, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, top-notch restaurants and bars, and indulgent spas. Divi is ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites. Plus, with Divi's room-only rates, friends and family can stay together in one room without paying a per person fee.

Divi Resorts offers room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive vacations with three convenient ways for travelers to pay for their vacation. The options include paying a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with the company's pay over time program for qualified purchasers. Plus, Divi's new cancellation policy allows travelers to cancel up to 30 days prior to arrival with no fees or penalties.

Divi Resorts backs its bookings with a pay over time program, a best price guarantee, and optional trip insurance. Divi also recently partnered with The Guestbook, a cash rewards program to help travelers get money back in their pockets. To score these rewards, travelers simply need to click the "Enroll in The Guestbook" box at checkout.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a cash rewards program, a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Divi Resorts Photos/Videos/Logos: http://www.diviresorts.com/divi-image-portal.htm

Sale Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/specials

Pay Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

