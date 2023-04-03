Summit Book Services Launches a New Outsourcing Platform for Organizations in the Publishing Industry

Summit's new B2B platform provided by Summit Book Services gives organizations in the publishing industry an affordable and easy-to-use outsourcing solution for book creation services such as editing, formatting, cover design, illustration, eBook creation, and more.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launched in 2023, Summit Book Services LLC recently created a new platform to help businesses in the publishing industry outsource their most expensive and time-consuming tasks. The company provides a simple way for any organization involved in book creation to outsource their book production services through an easy-to-use platform backed by an experienced team of industry professionals. This efficient outsourcing solution allows businesses to deliver professional quality book services to their clients without the operational burdens of producing them in-house.

When companies in the publishing industry produce book creation services, it is both time-consuming and expensive. From management to payroll, operational expenses can quickly eat into the bottom line and reduce valuable time dedicated to business development strategy and new customer acquisition. Summit is taking the lead in providing an easy and affordable way to outsource such services as book editing, formatting, cover design, illustration, eBook creation, marketing design, book trailer creation, and author website design. Outsourcing these services will create a seamless experience to help companies in the industry manage and scale to the demanding needs of their content creator/author clients.

Access to the platform is as simple as submitting a form with basic contact information. You will receive an invitation to create a login to your workspace. Once logged in, you can create a project by selecting from a list of services, adding project specifics, and dropping in any needed files. The project gets reviewed, an estimate gets sent for approval, and once approved, the project will be ready for production. Clients have secure communication through their workspace and complete visibility through all stages of production. After passing final QC and customer approval, project files can be downloaded and delivered to the client.

Summit Book Services Founder & CEO Keanu Razonable explains, "We felt the best way to realize our vision of being a global platform for literary achievement was to utilize our expertise in what we do best, post-writing services, and then partner with organizations that already have an audience of literary content creators. So we created an easy way for organizations to get high-quality services at a margin-effective cost that just made better business sense for them to outsource. If we can help organizations by taking away all the pains of production, they can better focus on helping their clients achieve their goals."

Some of the benefits of outsourcing for organizations in the book industry include the following:

Cost Savings: You can deliver quality services for less than it will cost you to produce in-house

Specialized Talent: Gain access to talent you don't have without any organizational output.

Higher Productivity: Free up valuable time and resources to focus on business creativity and growth.

Current Technology: Attain access to the latest technology without the acquisition costs.

Immediate Scalability: Readily keep up with the need for additional output capability.

Service Expansion: Easily add services you don't already have.

Summit serves both large and small traditional and self-publishing companies, writing organizations, industry freelancers, and book manufacturers. Their pricing is some of the most competitive for wholesale book creation services, and their quality is unsurpassed.

Based in Northern California, Summit Book Services, LLC is a B2B post-writing, prepress book services organization. They provide high-quality, low-cost book creation and marketing design solutions through an easy-to-manage platform. Founded in August of 2022, their mission is to provide easily attainable book creation services that drive value and success for their clients.

