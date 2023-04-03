Bev Gregory Joins Alliant Insurance Services' San Diego Employee Benefits Team

Gregory to provide holistic insurance and benefits solutions that address the needs of a diverse and growing client base

Bev Gregory has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Senior Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Based in San Diego, California, Gregory will focus on designing, implementing, and managing employee benefits solutions for a national client base.

Gregory has more than three decades of industry experience, with a focus on life science, technology, and nonprofit clients with domestic and international operations. She is dual licensed in employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, giving her the ability to provide holistic insurance solutions that address the whole of the organization. A collaborative communicator and trusted advisor, Gregory has been recognized in the industry as a Power Broker by Risk & Insurance for her outstanding benefits knowledge and unwavering customer focus among the broker community.

"Bev's experience in benefits and P&C gives her a unique perspective on the needs of her clients," said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. "She's able to attack problems from all sides and craft solutions that work in both the short- and long-term. And that gives her clients a real strategic advantage in today's changing marketplace."

Prior to joining Alliant, Gregory was the Director of Benefits for a clinical-stage biotechnology company. She also has extensive experience on the carrier and brokerage sides of the business. Gregory earned her bachelor's degree from St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing and her executive MBA from St. Catherine University.

Gregory can be reached at (619) 742-5996 and at Bev.Gregory@alliant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005112/en/