Mohaimina Haque, distinguished leading attorney accepted into Forbes Business Council

Mohaimina ‒Mina– Haque, Esq. Principal Attorney and founder of the Law Office of Mohaimina Haque, PLLC, a one-stop shop multi-practice law firm in Washington D.C., has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Attorney Mina Haque was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Attorney Mina Haque into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Mina has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Mina will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Mina will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Attorney Mina Haque said, "I am thrilled to join the Forbes Business Council, a prestigious community of leaders and innovators who are driving change and shaping the future of business. This membership offers an unparalleled opportunity to collaborate, learn and grow with some of the most accomplished professionals in various industries, and I look forward to contributing my expertise and insights to this dynamic network."

