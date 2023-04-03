Kiromic BioPharma Submits Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 1 Trial with Deltacel for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Deltacel is Being Developed as an Allogeneic, Non-Viral, Non-Engineered Off-the-Shelf Gamma Delta T-Cell Therapy

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP ("Kiromic" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage fully-integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence and data mining platform to develop cell therapies with a focus on immuno-oncology, announces the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate KB-GDT-01, or Deltacel, in combination with an anti-tumor therapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Deltacel is the Company's allogeneic, non-viral, non-engineered off-the-shelf Gamma Delta T-cell (GDT) therapy. The Company is seeking to address the significant unmet need of applying cell therapy to treat solid malignancies, which comprise 90% of all cancers, including NSCLC.

"Submitting this IND brings us one step closer to beginning human clinical testing with this incredible science and providing a promising treatment option to the tens of thousands of patients living with non-small cell lung cancer. While this is the second most common type of cancer, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, accounting for about 1 in 5 of all cancer deaths," stated Pietro Bersani, Chief Executive Officer of Kiromic BioPharma. "This milestone, achieved on March 31, 2023, is a tremendous accomplishment by our team, and we look forward to initiating clinical testing upon IND acceptance by the FDA."

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) 2.0 target discovery engine to detect, develop and commercialize cell therapies with a focus on immuno-oncology. Kiromic is developing a multi-indication allogeneic cell therapy platform that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid cancers. Kiromic's DIAMOND® AI is where data science meets target identification to dramatically compress the years and hundreds of millions of dollars required to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kiromic.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

