High Dynamic Range Market to Register 16.5% CAGR to reach US$ 93.3 billion through 2032 as Demand from Entertainment Industry Rises, Persistence Market Research

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The High Dynamic Range Market revenues were estimated at US$ 17.2 billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research (PMR) report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 93.3 billion.



Capturing devices segment is likely to dominate the high dynamic range market with a projected CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2032. In recent years, the entertainment industry has been at the forefront of implementing HDR technology. The demand for high dynamic range equipment surged dramatically between 2017 and 2021, and it is predicted to climb even more between 2022 and 2032.

The high dynamic range video camera market is developing as a result of the rising demand for powerful cameras for use in photography and media outlets, which is driving the market growth.

The high dynamic range video camera market offers a huge collecting limit, simple sharing and altering, diverse capabilities, and simple connection with TV and PC, all of which are elements driving the market growth.

With computerized cinematography's rapid advancement and enormous potential, an increased desire for high dynamic range innovation is extending the range of user settings, and a demand for low-cost high dynamic range gadgets is expected to climb.

Key Takeaways from High Dynamic Range Market

North America high dynamic range market size would exceed a valuation of US$ 24 billion in 2032.

The United States high dynamic range market is expected to be worth US$ 14.2 billion by 2032.

The United Kingdom high dynamic range industry is anticipated to surpass US$ 2.4 billion in 2032.

The high dynamic range market in South Korea is expected to be worth US$ 5.7 billion by 2032.

Based on product type, the capturing devices category is set to showcase a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2032.

"The market for high dynamic range would expand as number of digital screens in the entertainment industry is expected to increase. The current surge in terms of high consumerism in electronics has greatly boosted opportunities for manufacturers in the high dynamic range market." – says a Lead Analyst.

Competitive Landscape: High Dynamic Range Market

The top market players are constantly thinking of novel ways to deliver high-quality goods, as well as to patent their innovations and goods and broaden their product lines. The players, who presently have a tiny market share, are constantly working to increase their market share in the high dynamic range market.

For instance,

In June 2022, Crystal 4K Neo TV was launched by Samsung Inc., a South Korean company. HDR10+ dynamic tone mapping adjusts color and contrast scene by scene, allowing you to notice even the subtlest subtleties. The Crystal 4K Neo has dolby digital plus and adaptive sound technology.

Get More Exclusive Insights into High Dynamic Range Market Study

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the high dynamic range market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the high dynamic range market is categorized by

Type (HDR10, HDR10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Vision, and 4K),

(HDR10, HDR10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Vision, and 4K), Product (capturing devices and display devices),

(capturing devices and display devices), Application (video streaming, gaming and entertainment) and regions.

Other Trending Reports:

