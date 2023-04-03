Comera Life Sciences Announces Expansion of Patent Portfolio Underlying Core Excipient Technology

/EIN News/ --

– Notice of Allowance of U.S. patent application received for expansion of core viscosity reduction claims for excipients in SQore™ platform –



– Patent granted in South Korea and Notice of Allowance received for patent application in Japan for excipients in SQore™ platform –

– Continued expansion of Comera’s patent portfolio further strengthens its in-house intellectual property and may create value for potential partners –

WOBURN, Mass., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA), a life sciences company developing a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience, today announced the expansion of its patent portfolio with one new patent granted in South Korea and two Notices of Allowance in the U.S. and Japan covering expansion of claims and exclusive rights pertaining to certain excipients in its proprietary SQore™ platform.

Comera is developing excipients designed to make subcutaneous (SQ) delivery of monoclonal antibodies possible. Many biologic therapies are delivered by intravenous (IV) infusion because the solutions exhibit high viscosity at elevated concentrations, preventing the concentrated drug’s manufacture and injection at volumes needed for SQ administration. Comera’s proprietary SQore platform is designed to decrease the viscosity of biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, when used in high-concentration formulations.

The recent developments consist of the following:

Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for expansion of core viscosity reduction patent claims toward antibody formulations and processing improvements with new excipient 1,3-dimethyluracil.

Issuance of South Korean Patent No. 2493469, which provides Comera exclusive rights pertaining to excipients hordenine, tryptamine, and trigonelline, with or without caffeine, in its SQore™ platform as viscosity-lowering agents.

Notice of Allowance from Japan’s Patent Office for Japanese Patent Application No. 2020-546123, titled “Excipient compounds for protein formulations,” for hordenine as viscosity-reducing excipient.



These developments reflect the growth of Comera’s intellectual property protection of its SQore™ platform to make improved formulations of biologics.

“This patent and two Notices of Allowance strengthen Comera’s robust, global patent portfolio with both expansion of claims to our core SQore platform and also geographic expansion outside of the U.S.,” said Jeffrey Hackman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comera. “In conjunction with our existing patents, we believe this expanded intellectual property portfolio will provide value for our existing and future partners by increasing the potential commercial market and lifecycle extension opportunities with our SQore platform.”

About Comera Life Sciences

Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from IV to SQ forms. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences mission, as well as the proprietary SQore™ platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in this document, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the price of the Company’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which the Company plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business and changes in the capital structure; the Company’s ability to execute on its business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of economic downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which the Company operates; the risk that the Company and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize the Company’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that we will be unable to continue to attract and retain third-party collaborators, including collaboration partners and licensors; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that the Company is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the risk that the Company is unable to secure regulatory approval for its product candidates; the effect of any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health emergencies on the Company’s business; general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023 under “Risk Factors” and in other filings that have been made or will be made with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Comera assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Comera can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

