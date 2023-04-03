Laryngoscopes Market Size is expected to reach US$ 1818.4 million by 2032 at 8.6% CAGR - By PMI

The report, “Laryngoscopes Market, By Type (Fiber Laryngoscope and Electronic Laryngoscope), By Application (Hospital and Clinic), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029”.

/EIN News/ -- Covina, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laryngoscope is a medical device used to visualize the larynx and vocal cords during intubation, which is the process of inserting a tube into the trachea to assist with breathing. Laryngoscopes are commonly used in emergency departments, operating rooms, and intensive care units. The global laryngoscopes market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, and technological advancements in the field of medical devices.

Analyst View:

Laryngoscope Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by several factors. One of the key drivers is the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia, which require intubation. The aging population, unhealthy lifestyle habits, and environmental pollution are contributing to the growing incidence of these diseases. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is driving the adoption of video and fiber-optic laryngoscopes, which offer better visualization and ease of use. The market is also witnessing technological advancements, such as the development of portable and handheld laryngoscopes, which are expected to further boost the market growth.

Key Highlights:

The high cost of laryngoscopes and the lack of skilled professionals to handle these devices may hinder the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted the market as the focus shifted to managing the pandemic, leading to a decrease in elective surgeries and other medical procedures.





Key Market Insights from the report:

The market for Laryngoscopes, which had a market value of US$ 758.3 million in 2022, is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The market study has been divided into sections based on type, application, and geographic region.

By type global laryngoscopes market is classified into Fiber Laryngoscope and Electronic Laryngoscope

By application, global laryngoscopes market is classified into Hospital and Clinic

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the target market.

Scope of the Report:

Laryngoscopes Market, By Type

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends Fiber Laryngoscope Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Electronic Laryngoscope Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



Laryngoscopes Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn)

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends Hospital Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032 Clinic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



Regional Analysis:

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Laryngoscopes Market:

Laryngoscopes Market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

Truphatek International

Gimmi GmbH

Xion GmbH

Richard Wolf GmbH

Schoelly Fiberoptic GmbH

Heine Optotechnik GmbH

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Armstrong Medical Industries

IntuBrite LLC

MEDICON Inc.

The competitive landscape of the laryngoscopes market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players, ranging from multinational corporations to small, specialized companies. The market is highly fragmented, with a few key players holding significant market share and a large number of smaller players competing for a share of the market.

Here are some key questions answered:

What are the major regulatory factors affecting the Laryngoscopes Market, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?

What are the major regulatory factors affecting the Laryngoscopes Market, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?

What are the major opportunities and challenges facing the Laryngoscopes Market, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?

What are the major opportunities and challenges facing the Laryngoscopes Market, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?

What are the major competitive factors affecting the Laryngoscopes Market, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?

What are the major competitive factors affecting the Laryngoscopes Market, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?

