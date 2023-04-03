GOLD LION ENGAGES GEOLOGICA GROUPE-CONSEIL FOR 2023 FIELDWORK AT MIA LI-3 LITHIUM PROJECT

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce plans it has engaged Geologica Groupe-Conseil of Val d'or, QC (“Geologia”) as its technical fieldwork partner for its 2023 exploration campaign (the “2023 Campaign”) at its Mia Li-3 Lithium Project. The Company’s 2023 Campaign will include the following:



historical data compilation and review of high-resolution satellite imagery at the Mia Li-3 Lithium Property; and,

extensive fieldwork program which will include detailed mapping and sampling campaign at the Mia Li-3 Lithium Property soon as weather and snow cover permits. The detailed groundwork will provide guidance on the extent of lithium mineralization; and,

follow-on maiden drilling campaign at the Mia Li-3 Lithium Property.





The Company’s 2,950 hectares Mia Li-3 Lithium Project is located approximately 15 km northwest of Q2 Metals Corp.’s (“Q2”) Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 projects (the “Mia Li-1 & 2 Projects”) in the James Bay region of Quebec. The Mia Li-3 Project is also directly adjacent to ground newly acquired by Q2 and presents a favourable opportunity for exploration on the same trend.

About Geologica Groupe-Conseil

Geologica has expertise acquired over more than 38 years in the mining field at the Canadian and international level, including more than 1,500 technical qualification and evaluation reports to its credit. Geologica's qualified team has orchestrated over 500 exploration programs for lithium, gold, base metals, diamonds and rare earth elements with effective budget control, reliability and adherence to deadlines.

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Gold Lion has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

The technical information contained within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Ethier, Géo (#1520), a Member of the Order of Geologists of Québec and the Qualified Person for the purpose of this news release as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Ethier is considered independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its lithium and precious metals focused portfolio including the Mia Li-3 Lithium, Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in Quebec and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/ .

