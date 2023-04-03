Ashvattha Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data at the AACR and ARVO 2023 Annual Meetings

Preclinical data to be presented at AACR will showcase the potential effect of D-4559, a potent macrophage switching nanomedicine, on reducing tumor growth in a mouse model of hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer

Ashvattha will present preclinical data at ARVO on its oral formulation of D-4517.2, a potent anti-angiogenic nanomedicine, in a laser-induced choroidal neovascularization (CNV) mouse model, and compare its efficacy with intravitreal aflibercept

Collaborators from John Hopkins University will also present preclinical data at ARVO on the effect of D-4517.2 systemically administered in a mouse genetic model of subretinal vascular disease



/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company developing a new class of nanomedicines, today announced that the company will present preclinical data at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2023 annual meetings. The presentations will showcase the potential of Ashvattha’s pipeline of nanomedicines to transverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells in regions of inflammation. The poster presented at AACR will be published in an online-only Proceedings supplement to the AACR journal Cancer Research on Friday, April 14.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

AACR Annual Meeting 2023

April 14 – 19, 2023

Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

Poster Title: A potent macrophage switching drug D-4559 reduces tumor growth in a hepatocellular carcinoma mouse model

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2

Abstract Presentation Number: LB208

Presenter: Naze Avci, Ph.D., Ashvattha Therapeutics

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Section 36

ARVO 2023 Annual Meeting

April 23 – 27, 2023

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Title: Oral Formulation Development of the Anti-Angiogenesis Drug D-4517.2 to Treat Age-related Macular Degeneration (wet-AMD) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Session Title: AMD: New drugs, delivery systems and mechanisms of action 2

Presenter: Natacha Le Moan, Ph.D., Ashvattha Therapeutics

Session Number: 204

Date/Time: Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT

Location: Room R01

Title: Suppression of subretinal neovascularization in Vldlr knockout mice by systemic administration of a targeted VEGF-receptor inhibitor

Session Title: Cellular pathways underlying retinal degeneration

Presenter: Elia Duh, M.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Session Number: 415

Poster Presentation Number: 3900-B0180

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

Location: Exhibit Hall – B

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that transverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, and inflammation. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com

