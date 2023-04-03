Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,015 in the last 365 days.

Meeting Notice: The Maryland Horse Industry Board to meet In Person on April 13th, 2023

Annapolis, MD -The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at 10 A.M. at the Fire Museum of Maryland, Special Exhibits Room, 1301 Rear York Road, Lutherville, MD 20193.
The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors. A tour of the museum will be offered following the business meeting. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or phone 240-344-0000.

You just read:

Meeting Notice: The Maryland Horse Industry Board to meet In Person on April 13th, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more