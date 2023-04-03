Meeting Notice: The Maryland Horse Industry Board to meet In Person on April 13th, 2023

April 3, 2023

Annapolis, MD -The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at 10 A.M. at the Fire Museum of Maryland, Special Exhibits Room, 1301 Rear York Road, Lutherville, MD 20193.

The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors. A tour of the museum will be offered following the business meeting. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or phone 240-344-0000.