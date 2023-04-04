TPCK ToppCock™ Introduces a High-Performance Body Wash with Natural Deep-Cleansing Crystals and Hydrating Extracts

We want to elevate men's shower experience by providing a product that cleanses, exfoliates, and moisturizes, all in one bottle...”
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TPCK ToppCock™, a leading men's grooming and personal care brand, has recently launched the latest addition to its shower essentials line: the Landlubber Lemongrass Body Wash.
This body wash is formulated with antibacterial Bamboo and Tea Tree extracts, which help detoxify the skin and wash away oils, dirt, and smelly sweat, all while protecting against irritation, itching, and breakouts. Carrot Root extract moisturizes, clarifies, and brightens the skin, while Clary Sage Oil provides a cooling and soothing effect. Lemon extract helps control oil production and unclogs pores, leaving an invigorating, refreshing clean scent.
"We want to elevate men's shower experience by providing a product that cleanses, exfoliates, and moisturizes, all in one bottle," said Joey C of the development team. "We formulated Landlubber Lemongrass Body Wash with deep-cleansing crystals to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and eliminate dryness and chafing. We added organic extracts to aid in protecting, soothing, and hydrating the skin," she added.
Landlubber is easy to use. Apply a generous amount to the body during each shower. It can be used on a loofah, washcloth, or directly applied to the skin with your hand. Rinse well. It is safe for daily use and for all skin types.
The new TPCK Landlubber Lemongrass Body Wash is available for only USD 6.99 per 100mL bottle on ToppCock.com and Amazon.com.
About TPCK ToppCock™
Founded in 2014, TPCK ToppCock™ has been at the forefront of male grooming and personal care products. Their exclusive range of products is specifically formulated to cater to men's grooming and skincare needs.
