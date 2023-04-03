Senator Collett & Representative Cerrato Present $1 Million Grant to Bring Miracle League Field To Horsham

Horsham, Pa. – April 1, 2023 — Earlier today, Representative Melissa Cerrato (D-151 Montgomery) and Correne Kristiansen, Chief of Staff for Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) attended Miracle Field of Horsham’s Opening Day 5K and presented the organization with a ceremonial check in the amount of $1,000,000 toward the development of land at Deep Meadow Park and the construction of a “Miracle League” field with accessible bullpens and other innovative features that accommodate wheelchairs and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries.

“Bringing a state-of-the-art Miracle League field to Horsham will send a loud and clear message to local individuals with disabilities and the people who love and care for them,” said Senator Collett. “It will say ‘we see you,’ ‘you matter’ and ‘you are welcome here.’ I’m hopeful that at next year’s Opening Day event, we’ll be playing ball!”

According to Representative Melissa Cerrato: “The Miracle Field will ensure that individuals of all ages and abilities can enjoy the fun and camaraderie of Little League while creating a sense of belonging and comfort. This inclusive effort will have a profound impact on the lives of vulnerable Pennsylvanians. I’m thrilled that, as one of my first acts in office, I was able to help deliver this funding on such a worthy endeavor.”

Miracle Field of Horsham Board President William Slaymaker added: “I’m overwhelmed with the way the Horsham community has embraced this project since day one and humbled by the support we’ve received from Senator Collett, Representative Cerrato, and other local legislators. These funds will ensure we are able to complete the project and make baseball accessible for players of all abilities in our community.”

The Miracle League is a national nonprofit with over 300 local affiliates across North America whose mission is to bring the joy of baseball/softball to individuals with mental and physical disabilities.