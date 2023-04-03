Wejo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

There were 2,220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,015 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) (“Wejo” or the “Company”), a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, today announced financial results and key performance indicators (“KPIs,” as defined under the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators section below) for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Richard Barlow, Founder and Chief Executive Officer said, “Wejo delivered an outstanding year operationally, accomplishing the objectives we set out in 2022, including growth in key KPIs, expansion into new products and services and continued strong revenue growth, despite significant cost reductions. We expect these trends to continue into 2023 with revenue projected to grow almost 200% at the mid-point of our guidance and additional cost reductions expected to improve our Adjusted EBITDA, which we believe will allow us to pull forward our cash-flow breakeven point to mid-2024.”
Full-Year 2022 Financial Highlights
Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
Business Highlights
Over the past year, Wejo notably:
John Maxwell, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are making significant progress on our efforts to capitalize the business to reach our projected cash flow breakeven point. In addition to strong progress on our PIPE efforts with strategic investors, we are working to raise capital that will bridge us to these transactions. We reduced our monthly cash burn by 40% from the start to the end of 2022, and we are targeting another 50% reduction in our cash burn to get to under $3 million by the end of 2023. Our focus on reduced cash burn, the deployment of our long-term capital strategy and continued strong revenue performance are key steps to fully funding Wejo to cash flow breakeven in mid-2024.”
Guidance
Wejo's expects full-year 2023 net revenue in the range of $20 million to $30 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $45 million to $55 million.
Business Update Call Details
Wejo will host a business update call to discuss the third quarter results today, Monday, April 3, at 8:30 am EST. The call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Richard Barlow and Chief Financial Officer, John Maxwell, and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of Wejo’s website at investors.wejo.com.
Investors and other stakeholders should note that Wejo currently announces material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. In the future, Wejo will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the Company and may also utilize its website and/or various social media sites to communicate vital information about the Company, key personnel, latest brands and services, trends, novel marketing campaigns, corporate initiatives, and other matters. Information that the Company posts on its website or on social media channels could be deemed material; therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media, our customers, business partners and other stakeholders interested in Wejo to review the information posted on its website, as well as the following social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Wejo
Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 20.8 million vehicles, of which 13.9 million were active on the platform transmitting data in near real-time, and over 94.6 billion journeys globally as of December 31, 2022, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information, and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s future operating results and financial position, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions.
These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “representative of,” “scales,” “should,” “strategy,” “valuation,” “will,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “would,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions, estimates, expectations, and projections of the management of Wejo Group Limited (the “Company” or “Wejo”) and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the projected financial information, anticipated growth rate and market opportunity of the Company; (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common shares and Company warrants on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC; (iii) the Company’s public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; (iv) the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (v) the Company’s ability to raise financing in the future and access to capital facilities; (vi) the Company’s ability to close its pending merger with TKB; (vii) the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; (viii) the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment, including compliance with restrictions imposed by federal law and data/privacy law in “internet of things” milieu; (ix) economic impacts, including inflation and a potential recession; (x) the Company’s ability to successfully implement cost reduction initiatives; (xi) the impact of war, acts of terrorism, mass casualty events, social unrest, civil disturbance or disobedience; and (xii) factors relating to the business, operations and financial performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. The foregoing list of factors that may affect the business, financial condition or operating results of Wejo is not exhaustive. Additional factors are set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and further information concerning Wejo may emerge from time to time. In particular, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on April 3, 2023, and (ii) other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Wejo does not presently know or that Wejo currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
This release discloses the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income or Loss from operations, excluding: (1) share-based payments to employees and third-party vendors; (2) depreciation of equipment and amortization of intangible assets; (3) transaction related bonuses and costs; and (4) restructuring charges (when applicable). Other key performance indicators include: Total Contract Value (defined as the projected value of all contracts we have ever signed to-date with our customers), Annual Recurring Revenue (calculated by taking the gross Monthly Recurring Revenue (“MRR”) for the last month of the reporting period and multiplying it by twelve months. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating revenue from customers with contracts with more than four months in duration and includes recurring software licenses, data licenses, and subscription agreements), Gross Bookings (defined as the total projected value of contracts signed in the relevant period, excluding taxes and renewal options available to customers in future periods), and monetizable vehicles on platform, Net Retention Revenue (defined as the the year-over-year revenue growth from existing customers at the start of the period over the prior rolling four-quarter period). Important information regarding such measures is contained in the definitions included in this release and in Appendix I, the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the closest comparable U.S. GAAP measure, Net loss. The Company and its management believe that this non-GAAP measure and the KPIs are useful to investors in measuring the comparable results of the Company period-over-period. Wejo does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, Net loss, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible. Wejo is unable to provide guidance for this reconciling item because we cannot determine its probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliation to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measure for this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.
|Wejo Group Limited
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share and per share amount)
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|8,626
|$
|67,322
|Accounts receivable, net
|4,264
|1,416
|Forward Purchase Agreement
|2,687
|45,611
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,727
|17,518
|Total current assets
|22,304
|131,867
|Property and equipment, net
|474
|651
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|452
|—
|Intangible assets, net
|7,337
|9,489
|Other assets
|566
|—
|Total assets
|$
|31,133
|$
|142,007
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ (Deficit) Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable, including due to related party of $967 and $1,464, respectively
|$
|21,851
|$
|15,433
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|26,599
|21,089
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|431
|—
|Secured Convertible Notes
|11,390
|—
|Income tax payable
|—
|282
|Total current liabilities
|60,271
|36,804
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long term debt, net of unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs
|36,426
|33,705
|Long term portion of operating lease liability
|21
|—
|Warrant liability - GM Securities Purchase Agreement
|343
|—
|Public Warrants
|594
|12,650
|Exchangeable Right liability
|403
|11,154
|Other non-current liability
|1,838
|—
|Total liabilities
|99,896
|94,313
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders’ (deficit) equity
|Common shares, $0.001 par value, 634,000,000 shares authorized; 109,461,562 and 93,950,205
shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|109
|94
|Additional paid in capital
|445,478
|415,304
|Accumulated deficit
|(529,204
|)
|(369,951
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|14,854
|2,247
|Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity
|(68,763
|)
|47,694
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ (deficit) equity
|$
|31,133
|$
|142,007
|Wejo Group Limited
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Revenue, net
|$
|8,396
|$
|2,566
|Costs and operating expenses:
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and
amortization shown separately below)
|7,739
|3,583
|Technology and development
|33,893
|26,265
|Sales and marketing
|20,569
|22,920
|General and administrative
|62,104
|104,144
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,037
|4,411
|Total costs and operating expenses
|128,342
|161,323
|Loss from operations
|(119,946
|)
|(158,757
|)
|Interest expense
|(5,249
|)
|(9,597
|)
|Other expense, net
|(33,645
|)
|(49,067
|)
|Loss before taxation
|(158,840
|)
|(217,421
|)
|Income tax expense
|(413
|)
|(357
|)
|Net loss
|(159,253
|)
|(217,778
|)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency exchange translation adjustment
|12,607
|2,541
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(146,646
|)
|$
|(215,237
|)
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(1.58
|)
|$
|(5.00
|)
|Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted
|100,795,106
|43,553,504
|Wejo Group Limited
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(159,253
|)
|$
|(217,778
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Amortization of debt discount
|2,649
|5,163
|Loss on issuance on financial instruments measured at fair value
|4,116
|65,641
|Change in estimated fair value on financial instruments measured at fair value
|15,762
|(41,095
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of convertible loans
|—
|25,598
|Gain on settlement of Forward Purchase Agreement
|—
|(399
|)
|Expenses relating to capital raising activities
|799
|—
|Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|—
|(4
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,037
|4,411
|Non-cash share-based compensation expense
|6,938
|52,316
|Non-cash expense settled by issuance of commitment shares
|3,000
|—
|Non-cash loss (gain) on foreign currency remeasurement
|11,929
|(1,354
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(2,849
|)
|(727
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|9,373
|(9,775
|)
|Accounts payable
|8,177
|(1,361
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|8,889
|12,516
|Income tax payable
|(372
|)
|282
|Other non-current liability
|1,885
|—
|Other assets
|(581
|)
|—
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(85,501
|)
|(106,566
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(311
|)
|(562
|)
|Development of internal software
|(2,565
|)
|(2,716
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,876
|)
|(3,278
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares to PIPE investors, net of issuance costs
|—
|122,717
|Proceeds from Virtuoso Business Combination
|—
|70,308
|Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of transaction costs
|18,358
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of warrants to purchase common shares
|1,894
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants to purchase common shares
|—
|606
|Proceeds from issuance of Secured Convertible Notes, net of discount
|9,500
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|—
|2,086
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible loans, net of transaction costs
|—
|16,222
|Payment of issuance costs of convertible loans
|—
|(1,004
|)
|Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|—
|31,865
|Payment of issuance costs of long-term debt
|—
|(638
|)
|Payment of Virtuoso Business Combination costs
|(2,238
|)
|—
|Repayment of other loan
|—
|(84
|)
|Settlement of Forward Purchase Agreement
|2,473
|2,517
|Advance payment of Forward Purchase Agreement
|—
|(75,012
|)
|Repayment of related party debt
|—
|(10,142
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|29,987
|159,441
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(306
|)
|3,304
|Net (decrease) increase in cash
|(58,696
|)
|52,901
|Cash at beginning of period
|67,322
|14,421
|Cash at end of period
|$
|8,626
|$
|67,322
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable
|$
|—
|$
|90
|Advanced Subscription Agreements converted into common shares
|$
|—
|$
|12,757
|Virtuoso Business Combination costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|6,159
|$
|8,476
|Expense related to capital raising activities included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|799
|$
|—
|Conversion of convertible loan notes
|$
|—
|$
|106,252
|Convertible note issued through settlement of accounts payable and recognition of prepaid revenue share costs
|$
|—
|$
|4,813
|Net liabilities acquired in the Virtuoso Business Combination through issuance of common shares
|$
|—
|$
|1,966
|Supplemental cash flow information
|Taxes paid
|$
|543
|$
|56
|Interest paid
|$
|2,399
|$
|863
|Wejo Group Limited
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|(in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Net loss
|$
|(159,253
|)
|$
|(217,778
|)
|Income tax expense
|413
|357
|Loss before taxation
|(158,840
|)
|(217,421
|)
|Interest expense
|5,249
|9,597
|Other expense, net
|33,645
|49,067
|Loss from operations
|(119,946
|)
|(158,757
|)
|Add:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,037
|4,411
|Transaction-related bonus
|—
|26,656
|Transaction-related costs
|11,558
|7,686
|Share-based payments
|7,102
|52,316
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(97,249
|)
|$
|(67,688
|)
