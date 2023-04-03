Allergy Immunotherapies Market Research Report 2023, Top Companies, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2028

Allergy Immunotherapies Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allergy Immunotherapies Market Outlook 2023-2028:

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Allergy Immunotherapies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global allergy immunotherapies market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2023-2028.

Allergy immunotherapy, also called as desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a preventive medical treatment for allergic reactions to allergens, including numerous foods, drugs, bee venom, grass pollens, and house dust mites. It alters the immune system response by gradually increasing the doses. Before therapy begins, an allergist and patient analyze triggering factors for allergy symptoms, which may involve skin and blood tests to confirm the allergens. The treatment aids in reducing inflammation, offering long-term impact, and changing the course of the disease.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/allergy-immunotherapies-market/requestsample

Allergy Immunotherapies Market Trends, Growth and Development:

The growing prevalence of allergies across the globe, on account of several environmental and lifestyle factors that, in turn, influence the functioning of the immune system, is primarily augmenting the allergy immunotherapies market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for sophisticated and long-term treatment options, owing to the increasing awareness of hypo-sensitization, the inflating income levels, and the rising healthcare expenditure, is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, various investments in clinical R&D activities by non-government and government bodies across numerous countries are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, continuous advancements in drug development technologies are enabling pharmaceutical firms to come up with more efficient immunotherapies for treating several allergies successfully, which is also bolstering the global market. Besides this, the launch of initiatives undertaken by the government bodies of various countries to spread awareness regarding the high efficacy rates of the therapy is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing improvements in the field of allergic diseases diagnostics are expected to drive the allergy immunotherapies market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market Research Report:

• ALK-Abello A/S

• Allergy Therapeutics

• Stallergenes Greer

• HAL Allergy Group

• DBV Technologies

• Merck Group

• Aimmune Therapeutics

• Circassia Pharmaceuticals

• Anergis SA

• Biomay AG

Browse Full Report With TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/allergy-immunotherapies-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Treatment Type:

• Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

• Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

Breakup by Allergy Type:

• Allergic Rhinitis

• Asthma

• Food Allergy

• Venom Allergy

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Allergy Immunotherapies Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Related Report By IMARC Group:

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/religious-and-spiritual-market-in-india-to-reach-us-97-2-billion-by-2028-imarc-group

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/kitchen-appliances-market-size-in-india-grows-at-cagr-of-9-56-to-reach-us-8-8-billion-by-2028-imarc-group

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/india-frozen-finger-chips-market-set-to-grow-at-over-5-2-cagr-until-2023-2028-by-imarc-group

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/calcium-chloride-market-in-india-research-report-2023-2028-size-share-trends-growth-cagr-of-3-6-and-forecast-by-imarc-group

• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/us-4-7-billion-bike-sharing-market-outlook-2023-2028-industry-key-players-beijing-xiaoju-technology-co-ltd-bird-rides-inc-bixi-montreal

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.