Softchoice to Participate in Laurentian Bank Securities Investor Conference

Softchoice Corporation ("Softchoice" or the "Company") SFTC has announced its participation in the LBS Diversified Technology Conference being held virtually on April 12, 2023.

Andrew Caprara, Softchoice's President & COO, will be participating in individual meetings with institutional investors and a fireside chat. Once available after the event, a link to a recording of the webcast will be posted to the Company's website at https://investors.softchoice.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Softchoice

Softchoice SFTC is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice's current expectations regarding future events, including the Company's attendance at and participation in various investor meetings. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

