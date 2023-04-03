Windtree Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Provides Key Business Updates

There were 2,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,028 in the last 365 days.
WARRINGTON, Pa., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT, a biotechnology company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for cardiovascular disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and provided key business updates.
"We continued to advance our cardiovascular platform during the fourth quarter of 2022 and early 2023 with study start up preparations for the istaroxime SEISMiC extension study in early cardiogenic shock, new patent issuances for istaroxime, new publications, and data presentations at scientific conferences," said Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Windtree. "We believe all these activities reflect the quality of the science, data, and opportunity with istaroxime and our next generation SERCA2a activators. We look forward to executing the extension study and planning for a potential Phase 3 study. Additionally, we have significantly reduced our company expenses and cash burn to create a leaner, capital-efficient organization while supporting our development programs. We remain focused on addressing our capital needs by exploring options for financing, as well as actively engaging in business development activities, including both licensing and strategic."
Key Business Update
Select Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Select 2022 Year-End Financial Results
Readers are referred to, and encouraged to read in its entirety, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023, and includes detailed discussions about the Company's business plans and operations, financial condition, and results of operations.
About Windtree Therapeutics
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for cardiovascular disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and for early cardiogenic shock. Windtree's heart failure platform includes follow-on oral pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. In pulmonary care, Windtree has focused on facilitating the transfer of the KL4 surfactant platform, to its licensees, Lee's Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd. Included in Windtree's portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include: changes in market conditions, general economic conditions, and the banking sector, and potential constraints in the Company's ability to access capital or credit if and when needed with favorable terms, if at all; the Company's ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans; the results, cost and timing of the Company's clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment or site initiation; risks related to technology transfers to contract manufacturers and manufacturing development activities; delays encountered by the Company, contract manufacturers or suppliers in manufacturing drug products, drug substances, and other materials on a timely basis and in sufficient amounts; risks related to the plans of our AEROSURF and KL4 licensees and their ability to successfully execute necessary clinical and business development activities in a timely manner, if at all, to support development and commercialize the licensed product candidates; risks relating to rigorous regulatory requirements, including that: (i) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authorities may not agree with the Company on matters raised during regulatory reviews, may require significant additional activities, or may not accept or may withhold or delay consideration of applications, or may not approve or may limit approval of the Company's product candidates, and (ii) changes in the national or international political and regulatory environment may make it more difficult to gain regulatory approvals or result in the need for additional clinical trials, and risks related to the Company's efforts to maintain and protect the patents and licenses related to its product candidates; risks that the Company may never realize the value of its intangible assets and goodwill and have to incur future impairment charges; risks related to the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's product candidates, and the Company's ability to service those markets; the Company's ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; and the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company's product candidates, if approved; the impacts of political unrest, including as a result of geopolitical tension, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of China (Taiwan), and any sanctions, export controls or other restrictive actions that may be imposed by the United States and/or other countries which could have an adverse impact on the Company's operations, including through disruption in supply chain or access to potential international clinical trial sites, and through disruption, instability and volatility in the global markets, which could have an adverse impact on the Company's ability to access the capital markets. These and other risks are described in the Company's periodic reports, including its annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
Contact Information:
Monique Kosse
LifeSci Advisors
212.915.3820 or monique@lifesciadvisors.com
+++++ Tables to Follow +++++
WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,172
|$
|22,348
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,205
|1,143
|Total current assets
|7,377
|23,491
|Property and equipment, net
|262
|1,011
|Restricted cash
|154
|154
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,853
|2,381
|Intangible assets
|25,250
|32,070
|Goodwill
|3,058
|15,682
|Total assets
|$
|37,954
|$
|74,789
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|249
|$
|693
|Accrued expenses
|1,552
|3,408
|Operating lease liabilities - current portion
|404
|528
|Loans payable - current portion
|252
|294
|Total current liabilities
|2,457
|4,923
|Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion
|1,624
|2,071
|Restructured debt liability - contingent milestone payments
|15,000
|15,000
|Other liabilities
|3,800
|3,800
|Deferred tax liabilities
|5,061
|7,114
|Total liabilities
|27,942
|32,908
|Mezzanine Equity:
|Series A redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000
and 0 shares authorized; 38,610.119 and 0 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|-
|-
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 4,960,000 and 5,000,000
shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31,
2022 and 2021, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 120,000,000 shares
authorized; 772,203 and 565,379 shares issued at December 31,
2022 and 2021, respectively; 772,202 and 565,378 shares
outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|837,598
|830,259
|Accumulated deficit
|(824,532
|)
|(785,324
|)
|Treasury stock (at cost); 1 share
|(3,054
|)
|(3,054
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|10,012
|41,881
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity & stockholders' equity
|$
|37,954
|$
|74,789
WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|1,216
|$
|4,476
|$
|11,099
|$
|17,787
|General and administrative
|2,242
|2,966
|10,790
|14,473
|Loss on impairment of goodwill
|534
|-
|12,624
|-
|Loss on impairment of intangible assets
|6,820
|7,250
|6,820
|45,020
|Total operating expenses
|10,812
|14,692
|41,333
|77,280
|Operating loss
|(10,812
|)
|(14,692
|)
|(41,333
|)
|(77,280
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|52
|1
|109
|91
|Interest expense
|(13
|)
|(13
|)
|(53
|)
|(114
|)
|Other expense, net
|(286
|)
|(24
|)
|702
|(320
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(247
|)
|(36
|)
|758
|(343
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(11,059
|)
|(14,728
|)
|(40,575
|)
|(77,623
|)
|Deferred income tax benefit
|1,367
|1,655
|1,367
|9,987
|Net loss
|$
|(9,692
|)
|$
|(13,073
|)
|$
|(39,208
|)
|$
|(67,636
|)
|Net loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(13.01
|)
|$
|(23.22
|)
|$
|(62.23
|)
|$
|(136.64
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|745
|563
|630
|495