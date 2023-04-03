Flex your skills with $15K GTD and a $2K Blackjack Jackpot at Everygame Poker

Check out these winning April offers

Poker never goes out of style, and nobody understands that better than Everygame Poker. The exciting poker platform has charged into the month of April without any signs of slowing down.

See out your Easter weekend in style with the $5,000 Guaranteed tournament. It's split into five satellites, including gold chip, freeroll and deepstack tournaments. With buy-ins starting as low as $5 + $0.25, the fun is accessible to all. Get your ticket to the $5K main event to test your skills for big money.

And while April might have landed, the $15,000 GTD March Madness is still going strong. Inspired by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) single-elimination basketball tournament, Everygame has come up with scheduled series of tournament rounds. Having kicked off with a freeroll warmup on March 20th, the stakes have gotten higher and the pressure is on. It's not too late to join in and get on the road to the big money championship final tournament on April 9th. Kick things off with The Sweet Sixteen, and progress through The Elite Eight to make it to the Final Four. Get yourself a seat at the $15K Championship Final table, where first place takes home $5K. Only one person can be crowned champion, but all 40 players who make it to the final automatically win goody bags loaded with merch!

Switch things up and mix in a Blackjack contest to break up the poker tension. Between 3 April and 9 April, the $2,000 Blackjack Jackpot will be in full swing, bringing you the ultimate combination of strategy and random bonus cash prizes. Just launch any Tangente Blackjack game (Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair) during the promotional period and start playing as usual. If you hit any of the Jackpot events, you'll earn an instant cash bonus. If you can land a Spades Blackjack, Hearts Blackjack, Diamonds Blackjack, or Clubs Blackjack you'll win a $5 prize. A Small Suite 21 will double your win at $10, a Big Suite 21 is worth $25, and a Suited Big Suite 21 will hook the biggest fish of all with a $500 win.

Good luck and have fun!

