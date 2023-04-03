Polyester Fiber Market Size & Share to Surpass $150.3 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

There were 2,203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,013 in the last 365 days.
WASHINGTON, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Polyester Fiber Market is valued at USD 90.6 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 150.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Market Overview
The most recent trends in various modern economic systems have been affected by wealth growth and rapid population. Because many rural and semi-urban areas have access to the internet, it is anticipated that demand for new fashion products in the clothing and home décor sectors will rise throughout the forecast period.
We forecast that the solid category in polyester fiber market sales will account for more than 66% of total sales by 2028 because of its climate, economical, and long-lasting qualities. Solid fibers are in high demand due to their widespread application in garments, interior decorating, and other high-end materials over the anticipated period. Solid fibers have higher tensile strength, are more accessible, have consistent fiber weaving, and are extremely well completed.
Market Dynamics
Increasing Demand from the Textile Industry to Support Market Expansion
The increased supply of sportswear, quick-dry clothes, and outdoor adventure gear, including tents, sleeping bags, and waterproof liners, are the main factors fueling the growth of the worldwide polyester fiber market. A further factor projected to support market expansion is the rising demand for polyester fiber over cotton because of its superior abrasion resistance, better strength, and anti-wrinkle qualities. The market is expected to have plenty of growth prospects because of the expanding demand from various industries, including the automotive, electronics, and hospitality sectors. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing use of polyester fiber in products like draperies, mattresses, carpets, and rugs for commercial and domestic use will further stimulate the market.
Increasing the Demand for PET-Grade Materials to Drive The Market Growth
Due to the high tensile strength, stiffness, and flexibility of PET-grade polyester fiber, these materials are frequently utilized in carpets, rugs, and household textile products. Due to the expanding furniture industry's quick response to market changes by producing anti-static and anti-abrasive carpets, rugs, and other products, this grade will experience significant growth.
Top Players in the Global Polyester Fiber Market
Top Trends in Global Polyester Fiber Market
Top Report Findings
Recent Developments in the Global Polyester Fiber Market
Polyster Staple Fiber Category in Polyester Fiber Market to Generate the Major Chunk of Revenue in the Type Segment
For better understanding, based on the Type, the polyester fiber market is divided into Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) and Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY).
During the forecast period, the market for polyester fiber is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the polyester staple fiber category. Polyester staple fibers come in various compositions and cellulosic, natural, or synthetic varieties with variable lengths. Polyester staple fiber is one of the consistent elements of the rising textile market on a larger global scale. It is a very adaptable synthetic fiber with special qualities that increase its demand in various industries, such as fabrics, filters, home furnishings, automobiles, and fiber filling.
On the other hand, the polyester filament yarn category is anticipated to grow significantly. The growing demand for filament yarns in automobile materials, including seat fabrics and interior carpets, creates market expansion prospects. Polyester yarns are widely utilized for one of the top automotive fabrics because of their exceptional qualities, including good pilling resistance, softness, damage tolerance, air permeability, wear resistance, and lightfastness.
North America Region in Polyester Fiber Market to Generate close to Half the Global Revenue
North America region dominates the market throughout the projection period. The quick urbanization and industrialization of developing nations like China and India drive the regional market. Additionally, the region's increased disposable income has increased demand for a higher level of life, helping the market. Key firms' presence in China, Vietnam, and India is anticipated to fuel regional expansion. Additional driving forces for the market include the availability of an abundance of raw materials and the rising demand for textiles, carpets, home furnishings and décor items in the area.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to show a tremendous share of the market. Due to the inclination of consumers for cotton and organic fabric in tribological applications. Due to the rapidly growing demand for the product in commercial and unidirectional fabric applications, the US is the region's largest contributor.
Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Polyester Fiber Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).
Global Polyester Fiber Market Segmentation
By Type
By Source
By Grade
By Form
By Application
By Region
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 90.6 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 150.3 Billion
|CAGR
|7.5% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2030
|Key Players
|Reliance Industries Limited, Barnet, Sarla Performance Fibers Limited, Märkische Faser GmbH, PolyFiber Industries, TORAY INDUSTRIES Inc., Nirmal Fibers (P) Ltd, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Stein Fibers Ltd., Green Group S.A., Shree Renga Polymers, kayavlon, Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd, Swicofil AG, SILON, SINOPEC YIZHENG CHEMICAL FIBRE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co. Ltd.
|Customization Request
Key Questions Answered in the Polyester Fiber Market Report are:
