Flex Your Poker Skills With Over $25K in Cash Prizes at Juicy Stakes

It's time to dominate the tournament scene at Juicy Stakes Poker, with April picking up right where March left off. The Easter holiday is all about poker strategy and top cash prizes at this poker room.

Things got off to a flying start with $15,000 GTD March Madness, inspired by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) single-elimination basketball tournament. Juicy Stakes replicated all the anticipation and fierce competition, and channelled it into a scheduled series of tournament rounds. Kick things off with The Sweet Sixteen, and progress through The Elite Eight to make it to the Final Four. If you can do that, you'll get yourself a seat at the April 9th $15K Championship Final table - where the first place winner is guaranteed $5,000 in cash. All 40 players who make it to the final automatically win goody bags loaded with merch!

The start of April made way for the Easter Weekend Frenzy to take its turn in the spotlight. This brings March Madness to its thrilling finale with the $10,000 Sunday Myriad tournament. Be sure to pop the date in your calendar and pull up a seat on Easter Sunday for your chance at a share of the $10K prize pool. Juicy Stakes focused on accessibility, setting up low buy-ins that roll out the red carpet for any player. Top things off with the Easter Monday $5,000 Deepstack Easter Special tournament, with its guaranteed $5K prize pool and tons of healthy competition.

Stick around until April 10th to round things off with a fabulous 200% Reload match bonus. All in all, Juicy Stakes players are in for a very rewarding start to the month, with plenty of opportunities for blinding cash wins.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Poker, said: "Poker is the kind of table game that never goes out of style. We decided to up the tempo, with a series of tournaments, satellites and bonuses designed to reward and entertain in equal measure."

