Mano Nigeria now offering Unique Farm Organic Eggs for ultra-fast, convenient, and reliable grocery delivery service

Mano Nigeria now offering Unique Farm Organic Eggs
LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mano Nigeria, the leading grocery delivery app in Nigeria, is excited to announce its partnership with Unique Farm to provide customers with the freshest and highest-quality organic eggs for delivery. With this partnership, customers can now order Unique Farm Organic Eggs through the Mano Nigeria App for ultra-fast, convenient, and reliable delivery straight to their doorstep.
Unique Farm is a reputable farm in Nigeria that produces organic eggs. The eggs are of the highest quality, free from antibiotics, vaccine and are an excellent source of nutrition. By partnering with Mano Nigeria, Unique Farm is now able to deliver its eggs to customers throughout Lagos and beyond with the convenience of ordering through the Mano Nigeria App.
"Our partnership with Unique Farm is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality and freshest products to our customers," said Blessing Oji, Category Leader at Mano Nigeria. "We are thrilled to be able to offer Unique Farm Organic Eggs on our platform, and we are confident that our customers will love the quality and taste of these eggs."
Mano Nigeria is a reliable and ultra-fast grocery delivery service that offers customers the convenience of ordering groceries from their mobile devices. With its user-friendly app and top-notch customer service, Mano Nigeria is quickly becoming the go-to choice for customers in Lagos and beyond.
"We are excited to partner with Mano Nigeria to bring our organic eggs to even more customers across Nigeria," said Kareem Olaniyi Abiola, Founder of Unique Farm Eat Fresh. "Our hens are free of antibiotic which can leave residues in chicken eggs and affect human health, we believe that the way we raise them is essential to the quality of our eggs. We are confident that customers who try our eggs will taste the difference."
Customers can download the Mano Nigeria App for free on both iOS and Android devices and start ordering Unique Farm Organic Eggs today.
