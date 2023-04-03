Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,800 in the last 365 days.

Mano Nigeria now offering Unique Farm Organic Eggs for ultra-fast, convenient, and reliable grocery delivery service

Eat Fresh

Mano Nigeria now offering Unique Farm Organic Eggs

LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mano Nigeria, the leading grocery delivery app in Nigeria, is excited to announce its partnership with Unique Farm to provide customers with the freshest and highest-quality organic eggs for delivery. With this partnership, customers can now order Unique Farm Organic Eggs through the Mano Nigeria App for ultra-fast, convenient, and reliable delivery straight to their doorstep.

Unique Farm is a reputable farm in Nigeria that produces organic eggs. The eggs are of the highest quality, free from antibiotics, vaccine and are an excellent source of nutrition. By partnering with Mano Nigeria, Unique Farm is now able to deliver its eggs to customers throughout Lagos and beyond with the convenience of ordering through the Mano Nigeria App.

"Our partnership with Unique Farm is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality and freshest products to our customers," said Blessing Oji, Category Leader at Mano Nigeria. "We are thrilled to be able to offer Unique Farm Organic Eggs on our platform, and we are confident that our customers will love the quality and taste of these eggs."

Mano Nigeria is a reliable and ultra-fast grocery delivery service that offers customers the convenience of ordering groceries from their mobile devices. With its user-friendly app and top-notch customer service, Mano Nigeria is quickly becoming the go-to choice for customers in Lagos and beyond.

"We are excited to partner with Mano Nigeria to bring our organic eggs to even more customers across Nigeria," said Kareem Olaniyi Abiola, Founder of Unique Farm Eat Fresh. "Our hens are free of antibiotic which can leave residues in chicken eggs and affect human health, we believe that the way we raise them is essential to the quality of our eggs. We are confident that customers who try our eggs will taste the difference."

Customers can download the Mano Nigeria App for free on both iOS and Android devices and start ordering Unique Farm Organic Eggs today.

Kareem Olaniyi Abiola
Unique Farm Eat Fresh
+234 912 138 3639
info@uniquefarmltd.com

Unique Farm Eat Fresh

You just read:

Mano Nigeria now offering Unique Farm Organic Eggs for ultra-fast, convenient, and reliable grocery delivery service

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more