Instafest Creator Anshay Saboo Joins LiveOne's DayOne Publishing as Head of Product for Splitmind/Drumify

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today the addition of Anshay Saboo as Head of Product for Drumify, a majority owned subsidiary of DayOne Music Publishing. Saboo, a young tech developer and entrepreneur, is the creator of Instafest , a widely popular app whose downloads skyrocketed to over 20 million since its launch in December 2022.

Last month, LiveOne’s subsidiary, DayOne Music Publishing, made a significant move by acquiring a majority interest in Splitmind, a Los Angeles-based music collective founded by Aidan "Halfway" Crotinger in 2020, and Drumify.com, a marketplace that allows music producers to share sounds while retaining their royalties. This acquisition marked DayOne's expansion to include Grammy-winning, multi-platinum music producers.

“Saboo's exceptional tech skills and entrepreneurial mindset make him a perfect fit for the Splitmind/Drumify team,” said Josh Hallbauer, Head of Publishing at DayOne Music Publishing. "The combination of Saboo’s technology prowess and Crotinger's incredible team of music producers promises to bring the company to a whole new level."

As Head of Product, Saboo will bring his expertise to enhance the Splitmind platform and deliver new and exciting features to its users.

With Saboo's addition to the team, LiveOne reinforces its commitment to providing the music industry with cutting-edge technology and elevating the musical experience for producers and listeners alike.

