Isopropyl Alcohol Market is estimated to be US$ 3.62 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (2022-32)- BY PMI

Isopropyl Alcohol Market, By Application (Antiseptic & Astringent, Cleaning Agent, Solvent, Chemical Intermediate), By End Use Industry ( Cosmetics & Personal care, Pharmaceutical, Food & beverages, Agrochemicals, Paints & Coatings, Chemical), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Covina, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isopropanol or isopropyl alcohol is a clear, colorless liquid that is a major ingredient in rubbing alcohol as well as pharmaceuticals found in regular household items such as cleaners, disinfectants, and hand sanitizers. Isopropyl alcohol is mixed with water for use as a rubbing-alcohol antiseptic, used in aftershave lotions, hand lotions, and other cosmetics Isopropanol or isopropyl alcohol is a clear, colorless liquid that is a key ingredient in rubbing alcohol as well as a medicine found in regular household products such as cleaners, disinfectants, and hand sanitizers. Isopropyl alcohol is mixed with water for use as a rubbing-alcohol antiseptic, used in aftershave lotions, hand lotions, and other cosmetics. Isopropanol it is mainly produced by combining water and propane in a hydration reaction or by hydrogenating acetone, there are two routes to the hydration process, and both processes require isopropyl alcohol to be separated from water and other byproducts by distillation. Propane is one of the basic materials for making isopropyl alcohol, a compound that comes from fossil fuels petroleum, natural gas, and even coal. Propane is one of the byproducts Isopropyl alcohol is said to be the first petrochemical, it can be produced by three different methods namely indirect hydration of propylene, direct hydration of propylene and catalytic hydrogenation of acetone. Cosmetics and personal care and pharmaceuticals industries are expected to increase the demand for isopropyl alcohol in the coming years.

In August 2022, South Korean petrochemical firm SK Geo Centric has started construction with Tokyo-based chemical firm Tokuyama on a facility to produce semiconductor water surface wash materials, in a city about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the company announced in August. SK geo. Centric aims to produce about 30,000 tonnes of semiconductor red high-purity isopropyl alcohol per year through a 50:50 joint venture with Tokuyama called stac from 2024.

In September 2022, Exxonmobil will sell its stake in the joint venture Era Energy. An affiliate of ExxonMobil has agreed to sell all of its California oil production interests to ExxonMobil, a division of Green Gate Resources E, LLC, and IKAV.

Isopropyl alcohol is found in numerous household and commercial products, including rubbing alcohol, antifreeze disinfectants, cleaning solutions, skin and hair products, and hand sanitizers. Isopropyl alcohol is the most important ingredient in many chemicals such as detergents, disinfectants and preservatives. Technological developments in isopropyl alcohol and products that are more efficient and use are driving the worldwide isopropyl alcohol market innovation.

By Application - Antiseptic & Astringent, Cleaning Agent, Solvent, Chemical Intermediate

Cosmetics & Personal care, Pharmaceutical, Food & beverages, Agrochemicals, Paints & Coatings, Chemical

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Isopropyl Alcohol Market accounted for US$ 3.62billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 6.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.57%. The Isopropyl Alcohol Market is segmented based on Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

Based on Application, Isopropyl Alcohol Market is segmented into Antiseptic & Astringent, Cleaning Agent, Solvent, and Chemical Intermediate.

Based on End-Use Industry, Isopropyl Alcohol Market is segmented into Cosmetics & Personal care, Pharmaceutical, Food & beverages, Agrochemicals, Paints & Coatings, and Chemical.

By Region, the Isopropyl Alcohol Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Tokuyama Corporation

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation

LG Chem

Kailing Chemical Co., Ltd

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Puritan Products

DongYing Naire Technology

INEOS Enterprises

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

LCY Group.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

