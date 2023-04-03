Enphase Energy Launches IQ Batteries in France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it has started shipping IQ™ Batteries to customers in France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, further expanding the product’s availability in the European market.



SolarPower Europe released its latest European Market Outlook for residential battery storage and is predicting significant growth across the continent in the coming years. The report predicts up to 11 GWh of residential battery storage could be installed by the end of 2026, which is nearly 5x growth from the 2.3 GWh installed in 2021. Additionally, the Netherlands, France, and Switzerland have all set aggressive clean energy targets to help drive this transition.

“We love that Enphase IQ Batteries can be configured for the sizing of a large or small system, accommodating our customers’ unique clean energy needs,” said Julien Gouin, co-founder of SMART TO, an installer of Enphase products in France. “Enphase’s battery systems and easy-to-use mobile app will deliver world-class reliability, resilience, and control for French homeowners.”

The Enphase® Energy System™ with IQ Batteries offers configurations ranging from 3.5kWh to an aggregate 42kWh and can be upgraded throughout the lifetime of the system. Enphase’s IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades for enhanced longevity and come with a 10-year limited warranty. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their systems. This includes the self-consumption feature, which minimizes the use of electricity from the grid. In addition, Enphase offers 24/7 customer support.

“We’re pleased to see Enphase expanding in Europe, helping us successfully meet our customer’s wide range of energy needs,” said Nico R. Dik, co-owner of Teslandi.pro, an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “The launch of IQ Batteries in the Netherlands gives us the ability to offer best-in-class home energy management systems that unlock the full value that clean energy has to offer.”

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase’s IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability.

“Swiss homeowners are looking for clean, reliable energy to power their lives and reduce their electricity bills,” said Yavuz Apak, managing director at Apak Energy, an installer of Enphase products in Switzerland. “IQ Batteries from Enphase will enable our customers to get maximum value from their solar energy systems and provide energy security for the future.” For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries in Switzerland, please visit the documentation center on the French, German, and Italian websites.

“We’re excited to work with our growing installer network across Europe to deliver Enphase’s industry-leading home energy systems,” said Marco Krapels, vice president of international sales at Enphase Energy. “Enphase is committed to delivering high-quality products and services that will help installers and customers maximize the value of the systems from start to finish in these important solar and storage markets.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 58 million microinverters, and over 3.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

