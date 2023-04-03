Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Provides Business Update

There were 2,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,877 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Three patients now dosed in Phase 2 clinical study evaluating ELX-02 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; encouraging initial reduction in proteinuria has been observed in one patient to date
Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ZKN-013 filed for treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB)
WATERTOWN, Mass., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX), a leader in ribosomal RNA-targeted genetic therapies for rare diseases, today reported its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and provided a business update.
“With topline data expected for ELX-02 in Alport syndrome in the first half of 2023, we believe we are approaching a significant milestone for the company, to advance into our first Phase 3 study, with the potential to create significant value for both patients and shareholders,” said Sumit Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eloxx. “Positive data from the trial would also be a validation of our potential to treat other rare kidney diseases and develop small molecule genetic therapy products.”
Fourth Quarter 2022 and Subsequent Highlights
Alport Syndrome
Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB) and Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (JEB)
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, we incurred a net loss of $6.3 million, or $2.92 per share, which included $0.6 million in stock-based compensation. For the same period in the prior year, we incurred a net loss of $12.1 million, or $5.60 per share, which included $1.6 million in stock-based compensation.
R&D expenses were $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, which includes $0.3 million in stock-based compensation. For the same period in the prior year, R&D expenses were $7.9 million, which included $0.6 million of stock-based compensation. The decrease was related to a decrease in clinical trial expenses related primarily to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation funded activities, and a decrease in salaries and other personnel costs.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, which includes $0.3 million in stock-based compensation. For the same period in the prior year, G&A expenses were $3.7 million, which included $1.0 million of stock-based compensation. The decrease was primarily related to a decrease in salaries and other personal related costs due to reduced headcount and outsourcing certain functions, a decrease in expenses attributable to professional and consulting fees, and a decrease in stock-based compensation expense.
As of December 31, 2022, we had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $19.2 million. In March 2023, we amended the terms of the Hercules Term Loan Agreement and repaid $7.5 million of the outstanding principal. The minimum qualified cash balance requirement was reduced to $2.25 million and Eloxx will be required to make principal payments, plus interest, beginning in September 2023. Assuming that we initiate Phase 3 clinical trial activities in the third quarter of 2023, our expectation is that our current cash position and assuming maintaining compliance with our debt covenants, will be sufficient to fund our operations into the third quarter of 2023.
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the science of ribosome modulation, leveraging its innovative TURBO-ZM™ chemistry technology platform in an effort to develop novel Ribosome Modulating Agents (RMAs) and its library of Eukaryotic Ribosome Selective Glycosides (ERSGs). Eloxx’s lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ELX-02 for the treatment of CF patients with nonsense mutations. In addition, ELX-02 has also been granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of CF patients with nonsense mutations by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Commission. ELX-02 is in clinical development, focusing on cystic fibrosis (US Trial NCT04135495, EU/IL Trial NCT04126473). Eloxx also has preclinical programs focused on select rare diseases, including inherited diseases, cancer caused by nonsense mutations, kidney diseases, including autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, as well as rare ocular genetic disorders.
For more information, please visit www.eloxxpharma.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of present and historical facts contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements regarding our cash runway and our ability to comply with the covenants in our debt agreement, the expected timing of and results from trials of our product candidates and the potential of our product candidate to treat nonsense mutations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “aim,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seeks,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections based on information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to: our ability to progress any product candidates in preclinical or clinical trials; the uncertainty of clinical trial results and the fact that positive results from preclinical studies are not always indicative of positive clinical results; the scope, rate and progress of our preclinical studies and clinical trials and other research and development activities; the competition for patient enrollment from drug candidates in development; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical trials, operations, vendors, suppliers, and employees; our ability to obtain the capital necessary to fund our operations; the cost of filing, prosecuting, defending and enforcing any patent claims and other intellectual property rights; our ability to obtain financial in the future through product licensing, public or private equity or debt financing or otherwise; our ability to meet the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; general business conditions, regulatory environment, competition and market for our products; and business ability and judgment of personnel, and the availability of qualified personnel and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the “Financials & Filings” page of our website at https://investors.eloxxpharma.com/financials-filings.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we have no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
Contact
Investors
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443.213.0506
Media
Laureen Cassidy
laureen@outcomescg.com
|ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|19,207
|$
|42,268
|Restricted cash
|261
|299
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|661
|913
|Total current assets
|20,129
|43,480
|Property and equipment, net
|169
|216
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|825
|1,443
|Total assets
|$
|21,123
|$
|45,139
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,020
|$
|1,379
|Accrued expenses
|2,799
|4,196
|Current portion of long-term debt
|3,980
|-
|Advances from collaboration partners
|12,535
|3,723
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|712
|657
|Derivative liabilities
|45
|-
|Total current liabilities
|23,091
|9,955
|Long-term debt
|8,557
|11,996
|Operating lease liabilities
|135
|804
|Total liabilities
|31,783
|22,755
|Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity
|(10,660
|)
|22,384
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity
|$
|21,123
|$
|45,139
|ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|3,297
|$
|7,912
|$
|23,727
|$
|22,899
|General and administrative
|2,731
|3,718
|10,692
|20,449
|In process research and development
|—
|—
|—
|22,670
|Total operating expenses
|6,028
|11,630
|34,419
|66,018
|Loss from operations
|(6,028
|)
|(11,630
|)
|(34,419
|)
|(66,018
|)
|Other expense, net
|291
|460
|1,646
|709
|Net loss
|$
|(6,319
|)
|$
|(12,090
|)
|$
|(36,065
|)
|$
|(66,727
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(2.92
|)
|$
|(5.60
|)
|$
|(16.65
|)
|$
|(38.15
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|2,166,356
|2,159,658
|2,166,311
|1,749,071
SOURCE: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.