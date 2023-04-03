Unisync Announces New Board Leadership Structure

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") is pleased to announce the appointment of independent directors Tim Gu as Chairman of our board and C. Scott Shepherd as Vice Chair. Director Douglas F Good, who has held the Chairman/Executive Chairman roles since 2010, will remain a director and President of the Company. Tim Gu will head up an Executive Committee comprised of Vice Chair Scott Shepherd and President Douglas Good.



Tim Gu was first appointed to Unisync’s board in April of 2021 and brings to this position a strong interest and belief in the future potential of Unisync. Tim has an extensive background in the Canadian garment industry going back to 1999, combined with proven success as a well respected Canadian business and community leader. He is the Owner of E.Star International Inc., a multi-divisional company that specializes in domestic and import apparel manufacturing. E.Star is a leader in the apparel industry whose portfolio includes three wholly owned garment factories in the Toronto area. He is also a co-owner of Tilley Endurables Inc. As such, Tim brings to the Chairmanship role valuable expertise in garment manufacturing, sourcing, and product development, both domestically and overseas.

Tim's entrepreneurial endeavors extend beyond the apparel industry, with business affiliations that include ownerships in WillowWood School, a Toronto-based private school, and industrial commercial real estate investments. For the past 17 years, Tim has served as a Vice President of Scarborough York Region Chinese Business Association, where he remains actively involved in the community. Tim earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Rotman School, University of Toronto.

"I am truly honored to take on the role of Chairman at Unisync and look forward to working closely with the board and the management team to drive the company's growth and success,” commented Tim, who continued. “Leveraging my experience in apparel manufacturing and apparel brand building, I believe I can contribute significantly to the company's growth and help navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I have great confidence in the current management's capabilities, as they have demonstrated strong leadership and possess enormous potential. My expertise in these complimentary areas will allow me to provide valuable guidance and support in further solidifying Unisync's position as a leader in the industry. Together, we will continue to build on Unisync's strong foundation and achieve even greater accomplishments."

Scott Shepherd has been a Director of Unisync since July 2020 and has served on the board of numerous other corporations and not-for-profit entities. He currently serves as Chair of MDS Aero Support Corporation in Ottawa, a position he has held since 2013, and has served for 10 years on the federal crown Board of Directors for Ridley Terminals. Scott is the National Chair of the Canadian Forces Liaison Council (CFLC), working closely with the Canadian Armed Forces and business leaders across Canada to forge better relationships for deployments of the Canadian Reserve Force, with over 170 volunteers and 35 Reserve Force personnel supporting and reporting to him. Scott was a recipient of the Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal for service to Canada and is a graduate of the University of Toronto, Dalhousie University, and the University of Western Ontario. His skills in negotiation, business planning and international business, combined with his many business relationships and knowledge of the workings of the Department of National Defence, will continue to be invaluable in his role as Vice Chair and member of the Executive Committee.

About Unisync

Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) with operations throughout Canada and the USA and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”), a domestic manufacturing operation based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. UGL is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving many leading Canadian and American iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies.

We are delighted that Tim and Scott have agreed to assume the roles of Chairman and Vice Chair, respectively. Tim’s close proximity to the Unisync head office and the Unisync Group management team will provide more hands-on board level support in key strategic matters relating to the ongoing management and direction of the business. We are confident that the proactive support and wealth of experience, strong leadership skills, and dedication to the community that both Tim and Scott bring to the Executive Committee will greatly contribute to the Company's continued growth and success.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F Good

President

Investor relations contact: Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725 Email : dgood@unisyncgroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.