Zerify to Present Their Cyber Security Solutions to Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce Members

Members will learn how to protect their corporate data from the unknown!

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Security announced today that they will be demonstrating their latest cyber security solutions to Meadowlands Members on May 4th, from 4:00pm – 6:00pm at 1099 Wall Street West (suite 100) Lyndhurst, NJ 07071.



“We are always thrilled when we get the opportunity to speak to a sizable constituency like this,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “The Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest in the state with over 1100 active members, and they feel that cyber wellness & education should be a top priority for every company, especially given the Dec. 16th 2022 FBI report indicating that cybercrime against SMBs is up 64% and potential losses could exceed $6.9 billion,” says Kay.

“One of the biggest things that we’ll be discussing at the event is how to protect your business from the unknown. Currently, anti-virus and endpoint security software are great at stopping known and catalogued threats, but new and emerging ones easily slip though. That’s where our Zerify Defender comes in – it helps expand your Zero Trust cyber strategy to the endpoint and keeps your business safe from both known and unknown threats,” says Kay.

“It's fantastic that the Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce gives companies like us a platform to meet and educate their members in their state-of-the-art facility. Given that they care so much about their member businesses, we would highly recommend that any company looking to join a chamber, should make the Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce their first choice,” says Kay.

To learn more about the Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce, go to: www.meadowlands.org

To learn more about Zerify Defender, go to: https://www.zerify.com/

About Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce:

At the MC, membership is more than a branding tool. It’s a well-stocked toolbox that gives you opportunities to reach your audience and showcase your company. You’ll have access to effective networking opportunities and business intelligence resources that can help you get connected and make informed decisions. The Chamber is also a strong advocate on your behalf. While you are shaping your business each day, our management team becomes your voice as we build the brand of the Meadowlands Region and address critical public affairs issues that affect your business. The members of the MC are a wonderfully diverse group of businesses of varying sizes representing all industry sectors.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure.

The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

Zerify Contact Mark L. Kay marklkay@zerify.com (732) 661-9641