Bigger and Better, ACAMS Hollywood Conference Sets Sights on Illicit Finance, Sanctions, and Compliance Risk

The newly revamped flagship event will feature more than 100 expert speakers offering guidance on fighting illicit finance, sanctions compliance, and risk management

WASHINGTON, DC, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACAMS, a leading global membership organization dedicated to ending illicit finance, is expanding its renowned flagship Hollywood conference with more than 100 expert speakers and new tracks on sanctions and risk management. Beginning on May 9th, attendees of the 3-day ACAMS 27th Annual International Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime Conference will hear guidance and learn best practices from high-level subject-matter experts, including a keynote address by Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi, Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, and a special conversation on sanctions priorities and commonalities with Andrea Gacki, Director of the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and Giles Thomson, Director of the U.K. Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI).

Whether participating virtually or in-person, attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions directly to speakers representing the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Federal Reserve Board, Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), and many of the world’s largest financial institutions and FinTech firms. In a first for ACAMS, AFC professionals will also hear directly from the heads of the Financial Intelligence Units of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the Netherlands.

In addition to hosting special networking sessions, including a professional-development group for women engaged in anti-money laundering (AML) compliance from the US, Australia and Asia, the conference will outline AFC strategies and threats linked to such topics as emerging sanctions-evasion typologies, operationalizing FinCEN’s national AFC priorities, identifying the signs of “pig-butchering” scams, and ensuring financial access for victims of human trafficking.

“This year’s ACAMS Hollywood Conference is bigger and better because we recognize that the role of AFC professionals has never been more important in making the world a safer place,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “We’re bringing together some of the world’s leading illicit-finance experts to drive conversations with our attendees and build lasting partnerships that can effectively take down criminal syndicates.”

“Conference attendees can expect to take home practical guidance on everything from integrating AI applications into legacy AML systems to combatting Jamaican lottery scams and identifying illicit money flows linked to organized retail crime,” he said. “Most importantly, they’ll come away better prepared to safeguard their institutions and save lives.”

Find out more about the ACAMS Hollywood Conference, including how to register, here.

###

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS’ 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

