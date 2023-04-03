Global Crossing Airlines Announces Three (3) year European Summer Wet Lease Program with TUI in the Netherlands

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) is pleased to announce the signing of an ACMI wet lease agreement to operate two (2) Airbus A320 aircraft (the “Aircraft”) for TUI Airlines Netherlands BV (“TUI”), for use in its European summer programs. GlobalX will provide the Aircraft and qualified crews to TUI for peak season flying in July and August, 2023 as well as in 2024 and 2025. From a base of operations in Amsterdam, GlobalX will provide daily flights throughout Europe.



“We are honored to fly for TUI, one of the great airlines of Europe over the next three (3) summer seasons. We greatly appreciate their confidence in us to be able to fly their valued customers to their summer vacations,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

“Each year TUI and its airlines require extra aircraft capacity to match the high season demand in our European markets. GlobalX offers a perfect match and we are happy to work with them to fly our guests into their holidays,” said Roel Martens, Head of Aviation Leases at TUI Airline.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. In 2023, GlobalX entered ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

About TUI

TUI is the top travel brand in the Netherlands and a leading global tourism group which operates worldwide and offers integrated services from a single source for its 21 million customers.

The entire tourism value chain is covered under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 16 cruise ships, from the MS Europa and the MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in Great Britain. The Group also includes leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms across Europe, five airlines with more than 130 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and around 1,200 travel agencies. In addition to expanding its core business with hotels, cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a digital company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social action is at the core of our corporate culture. The TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, focuses on the positive effects of tourism, on education and training and on strengthening environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus supports holiday destinations in their development.

