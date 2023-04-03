Alimera Announces Expansion of Agreement with Distribution Partner Horus Pharma to Include Marketing ILUVIEN® in the Nordic Countries

Horus to increase ILUVIEN commercial presence with Nordic Retinal Specialists

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces that it has further expanded its relationship with Horus Pharma (Horus), one of the Company’s current distributors of ILUVIEN® in Europe. Alimera and Horus have agreed to expand their relationship beyond France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands to increase the commercialization efforts for ILUVIEN for both diabetic macular edema (DME) and non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS) in the Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.



“We continue to see great results from Horus selling ILUVIEN and believe they will leverage their marketing and medical expertise to bring ILUVIEN to more patients in these markets,” said Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alimera. “Their belief in ILUVIEN and its ability to treat inflammation consistently and continuously, beginning early in the disease, coupled with their developing commercial infrastructure in these markets, makes Horus the logical partner for the Nordics.”

“Our team is delighted to develop and expand its collaboration with Alimera, as we are thrilled with the success of ILUVIEN in France and Benelux,” added Claude Claret, CEO of Horus. “ILUVIEN has become an asset for us, helping to drive our expansion throughout Europe. As we launch into the Nordics, we see great potential in this market, which is eagerly awaiting long-acting therapies that can alleviate the burden on healthcare systems.”

About ILUVIEN

The Company’s primary product is ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. ILUVIEN is marketed for the non-infectious posterior uveitis indication in Germany, France, the U.K., the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Austria, Ireland and Italy. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

About Horus Pharma S.A.S.

Founded in 2003, Horus Pharma is an independent French laboratory specialized in ophthalmology. Horus Pharma develops, patents and markets products designed to facilitate eye and eyelid healthcare. Horus Pharma operates in most segments related to ophthalmology and develops practical innovations that combine efficacy and safety. Focused on patient safety, our laboratory has developed recognized expertise in the development of preservative-free formulations and product delivery systems. For further details, please visit www.horus-pharma.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding, among other things, Alimera’s expectations with respect to the opportunity for Horus to leverage their marketing and medical expertise to bring ILUVIEN to more patients in the Nordic markets. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond Alimera’s control), including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Other factors are discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Alimera’s recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any of Alimera’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Alimera cautions investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements Alimera makes or that are made on its behalf as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Alimera undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.