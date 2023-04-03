James River Welcomes Todd Sutherland as Senior Vice President of Underwriting

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced that Todd Sutherland has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Underwriting, Management Liability. In a newly created role, Mr. Sutherland will be responsible for establishing the Management Liability Division within the Excess and Surplus Lines segment, concentrating initially on excess directors and officers liability. Mr. Sutherland will report to Richard Schmitzer, Excess and Surplus Lines Segment President and CEO.



“Todd is an accomplished executive with significant experience delivering profitable growth in the management liability area,” said Richard Schmitzer, Excess and Surplus Lines Segment President and CEO. “I look forward to collaborating with him to drive this new product line of James River forward and welcoming him to Richmond.”

Mr. Sutherland joins James River with over 30 years of property and casualty industry experience, focused on management liability underwriting. Mr. Sutherland most recently served as Head of US Central Zone at AXA XL (“AXA”), where he was responsible for a large book of business across the Central US. Prior to AXA, Mr. Sutherland spent 13 years as Senior Vice President, Management Liability at Allied World Assurance Company. Mr. Sutherland has also held underwriting management roles at Axis Capital, Kemper Insurance, and American International Group earlier in his career.

“We are thrilled to welcome Todd to James River at an exciting time in our evolution,” said Frank D’Orazio, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Todd has extensive experience in management liability underwriting and a track record of building profitable businesses. I am excited to be working with him again as we diversify our product offerings, making ourselves more meaningful to our distribution partners and further establishing our presence in the Excess and Surplus lines market.”

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com.

