Newsweek Names Franklin Electric to List of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) has been named to Newsweek magazine’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 – the Company’s second consecutive win. This national recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



Newsweek selected and ranked America’s Most Trustworthy Companies based on three key performance pillars: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. Compiling the data for these indicators included surveying 25,000 U.S. residents, completing 95,000 company evaluations and conducting a Social Listening analysis. This involved researching over 270,000 social media mentions and rating them as positive, neutral or negative. In the end, 700 companies were identified across 23 industries.

“At Franklin Electric, we take great pride in helping individuals and communities access and protect some of our most important natural resources,” said Gregg Sengstack, Chairperson of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “Knowing that we have the trust and confidence of our employees, our customers and our shareholders is important in all that we do. It assures that we are keeping our promises and helping people move forward in their lives, in their careers and with their businesses.”

The company often conducts its own employee engagement surveys to assure its workforce is engaged and satisfied. During the most recent survey, conducted in 2021, employees overwhelmingly ranked themselves as “extremely satisfied” with their careers at Franklin Electric, praising the company’s commitment to training, safety and overall managerial support.

Newsweek announced the winners on March 29. The complete list can be viewed on the publication’s website.

About Franklin Electric: Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be named in Newsweek’s lists of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Most Trustworthy Companies for 2023.

