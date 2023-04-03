Gentherm Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

There were 2,191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,919 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today published its 2022 Sustainability Report.
The 2022 Sustainability Report highlights Gentherm’s key areas of focus: People, Planet and Places, and provides updates on previously established environmental performance metrics. In addition, Gentherm updated the pillars of its sustainability approach to include a focus on products, highlighting efforts to develop technologies that promote increased energy efficiency and driving range by reducing power consumption of an electric vehicle.
“This past year marked tremendous progress towards creating a more sustainable future for Gentherm, our community and our stakeholders,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “The announcement of our long-term carbon reduction plan represents a major step forward on our sustainability journey as we work internally and with our suppliers to reduce emissions across the entire supply chain. We are proud of the progress we’ve made and are equally energized about what the future holds.”
Highlights from the report include:
The full report can be found on the Company’s website:
https://gentherm.com/en/esg.
Investor Contact
Yijing Brentano
investors@gentherm.com
248.308.1702
Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
media@gentherm.com
248.289.9702
About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.